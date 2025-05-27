Cloudy Skies And Heavy Rain In Mumbai Today: Weather Office

The weather turned pleasant on Tuesday morning as light rain lashed parts of the city, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain is expected to continue.

As per the IMD's Local Weather Report and Forecast for Mumbai-Borivali issued on May 26, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius. and a maximum of 31.0 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for May 27 also indicates a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain, with temperatures expected to remain steady at 23.0degrees Celsius (minimum) and 31.0 degrees Celsius (maximum).

From May 28 to May 30, Mumbai is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain, with temperatures ranging between 24.0 degrees Celsius and 32.0 degrees Celsius. The forecast for May 31 and June 1 suggests partly cloudy skies with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by a rise in the maximum temperature to 33.0 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Mumbai witnessed heavy rain, marking the onset of the monsoon. Visuals from Marine Drive showed cloudy skies and wet roads as residents welcomed the change in weather. Scenes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) also captured the rainy atmosphere.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, several areas across the city recorded significant rainfall, highlighting the widespread nature of the showers.

In the western suburbs, Supari Tank and Nariyalwadi Santacruz received the highest rainfall at 25 mm, followed by Khar Danda Pali Hill with 24 mm. HE Ward Office logged 18 mm, HW Ward Office 16 mm, while Vile Parle and Andheri Fire Stations recorded 15 mm and 14 mm, respectively. Chakal Municipal School and Malvani Fire Station measured 14 mm and 12 mm, with Versova Pumping Station at 11 mm.

In the eastern suburbs, Collector Colony in Chembur recorded 13 mm of rainfall, while Chembur Fire Station and MW Ward Office received 9 mm. In central Mumbai, Britania SWD and Sewri Koliwada logged 12 mm of rainfall, followed by 11 mm at Gokhale Road Municipal School.

Rain-related updates continue to be closely monitored by the IMD, as heavy rainfall on Sunday night led to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

In response, the IMD issued orange to red alerts for Mumbai and its suburban areas, warning residents of ongoing weather risks.

In a post on X, the IMD said, "Light to moderate spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3-4 hours."

"Orange to red colour warnings for moderate to heavy spells of rainfall with moderate thunderstorms with squally winds 50-60 kmph issued for Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3 hours," the post added.

Mumbai is expected to experience continued cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall and rising temperatures into early June.

