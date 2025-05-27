Sonia Gandhi Pays Floral Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On His Death Anniversary

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi on Tuesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to India's first prime minister, calling him the architect of modern India. He said that 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Humble tributes on the death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, the creator of modern India, the fearless guardian of democracy, the one who took India from zero to the peak, the one who made India develop in scientific, economic, industrial and various fields, the one who constantly gave the message of 'unity in diversity' to the country, our source of inspiration. 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," Mr Kharge said in a post on X.

Remembering Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress on its official X handle said, "On his death anniversary, we honour the nation's first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, whose vision shaped modern India. His ideals of democracy, secularism & scientific temper continue to guide our way forward. Heartfelt tributes to his unmatched legacy & leadership."

On the death anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji paid a heartfelt tribute to him at Shanti Van.



The nation remembers Pandit Nehru with reverence, honouring his pivotal role in shaping the country's future.… pic.twitter.com/SDZiKZ6r34 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 27, 2025

Jawaharlal Nehru was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947.

Jawaharlal Nehru remained at the post for more than 16 years and died due to a heart attack on 27th May 1964. After that, Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the second Prime Minister of India.

Jawaharlal Nehru is considered the pioneer of India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). For his love for children, Nehru was also called 'Chacha Nehru', and his birth anniversary on November 14, is celebrated as Children's Day every year in India.

