American Store's Decision To Sell Denim Hijabs Has Divided The Internet

On Instagram, the brand called Ms Aden's journey from a Somali refugee to one of the fashion industry's most sought-after models "inspiring." Ms Aden made headlines last year after she competed in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in a burkini and hijab.
She has since walked the runway for Kanye West's Yeezy in New York and Max Mara and Alberta Ferretti in Milan, and been on the cover of a series of fashion magazines.
"Thank you @americaneagle for encouraging young America to follow their passions, express their individuality, and pursue their unique paths," Ms Aden wrote on Instagram.
The "dark indigo" denim hijab retails for $19.95, or approximately 1,200 rupees, and has provoked reactions ranging from enthusiastic support to outrage online:
American Eagle made a denim hijab and it's honestly such a look, wow #respectpic.twitter.com/Bp3v84t2V8— Ruby Husain (@rubyhusain) July 13, 2017
Really? Taking my money elsewhere.— RobinBird (@RobinBi57469260) July 15, 2017
Honestly it's kind of exciting to see American eagle come out with a denim hijab, like go you, you're doing amazing sweetie pic.twitter.com/krES8x5so7— (@Bismahzabih) July 11, 2017
Now women can be stylishly oppressed in denim too— Linda Vee Sado (@LindaVeeSado) July 17, 2017
July 16, 2017
Make Abercrombie Great Again— Lukin (@lukin2781) July 16, 2017
Thank you for acknowledging that Muslims are part of what makes America great & for supporting our decision to cover. Haters gonna hate.— Huda (@Huda827) July 17, 2017
Earlier this year, sportswear brand Nike announced that it would be making activewear hijabs.
