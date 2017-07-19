American Store's Decision To Sell Denim Hijabs Has Divided The Internet

While many are calling American Eagle's denim hijab a win for inclusion and diversity, some on social media are threatening to boycott the brand.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 19, 2017 16:55 IST
American Eagle's denim hijab has provoked a flurry of mixed reactions on social media

An all-American brand, American Eagle, recently introduced a denim hijab as part of its latest collection and many people are calling the move a win for inclusion and diversity. American Eagle even got Halima Aden, a hijab-wearing Somali-American model, to be a part of its advertising campaign. But some on social media have hit back at the brand threatening to boycott it.
 


On Instagram, the brand called Ms Aden's journey from a Somali refugee to one of the fashion industry's most sought-after models "inspiring." Ms Aden made headlines last year after she competed in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in a burkini and hijab. 

She has since walked the runway for Kanye West's Yeezy in New York and Max Mara and Alberta Ferretti in Milan, and been on the cover of a series of fashion magazines. 
 
 

The New AMERICAN Jean #Ican movement @Cassblackbird @trey.laird

A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on



"Thank you @americaneagle for encouraging young America to follow their passions, express their individuality, and pursue their unique paths," Ms Aden wrote on Instagram.
 
 

A DENIM hijab @americaneagle #wearityourway #coolforthesummer #ICan

A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on



The "dark indigo" denim hijab retails for $19.95, or approximately 1,200 rupees, and has provoked reactions ranging from enthusiastic support to outrage online:
       

Earlier this year, sportswear brand Nike announced that it would be making activewear hijabs

