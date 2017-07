American Store's Decision To Sell Denim Hijabs Has Divided The Internet

Talk about inspiring: @kinglimaa went from Somali refugee to one of the industry's most sought-after models, competing in the 2016 Miss Minnesota USA pageant in a burkini and hijab. Get to know her in our new campaign on AE.com! #ICAN #MeetTheNewCast A post shared by American Eagle (@americaneagle) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

The New AMERICAN Jean #Ican movement @Cassblackbird @trey.laird A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Jul 7, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

A DENIM hijab @americaneagle #wearityourway #coolforthesummer #ICan A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

American Eagle made a denim hijab and it's honestly such a look, wow #respectpic.twitter.com/Bp3v84t2V8 — Ruby Husain (@rubyhusain) July 13, 2017

Really? Taking my money elsewhere. — RobinBird (@RobinBi57469260) July 15, 2017

Honestly it's kind of exciting to see American eagle come out with a denim hijab, like go you, you're doing amazing sweetie pic.twitter.com/krES8x5so7 — (@Bismahzabih) July 11, 2017

Now women can be stylishly oppressed in denim too — Linda Vee Sado (@LindaVeeSado) July 17, 2017

pic.twitter.com/p7aPUjjJuW — S A G A L (@itsyogirlsagal) July 16, 2017

Make Abercrombie Great Again — Lukin (@lukin2781) July 16, 2017

Thank you for acknowledging that Muslims are part of what makes America great & for supporting our decision to cover. Haters gonna hate. — Huda (@Huda827) July 17, 2017

An all-American brand, American Eagle, recently introduced a denim hijab as part of its latest collection and many people are calling the move a win for inclusion and diversity. American Eagle even got Halima Aden , a hijab-wearing Somali-American model, to be a part of its advertising campaign. But some on social media have hit back at the brand threatening to boycott it.On Instagram, the brand called Ms Aden's journey from a Somali refugee to one of the fashion industry's most sought-after models "inspiring." Ms Aden made headlines last year after she competed in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in a burkini and hijab.She has since walked the runway for Kanye West's Yeezy in New York and Max Mara and Alberta Ferretti in Milan, and been on the cover of a series of fashion magazines."Thank you @americaneagle for encouraging young America to follow their passions, express their individuality, and pursue their unique paths," Ms Aden wrote on Instagram.The "dark indigo" denim hijab retails for $19.95, or approximately 1,200 rupees, and has provoked reactions ranging from enthusiastic support to outrage online:Earlier this year, sportswear brand Nike announced that it would be making activewear hijabs Click for more trending news