Wow, Sara Ali Khan Looks Just Like Mom Amrita Singh. See Pic

The picture of Sara Ali Khan is from a recent outing, juxtaposed with one of Amrita Singh as a young actress

All India | Written by | Updated: June 21, 2017 13:59 IST
This picture has been Instagrammed by a fan club (courtesy saraalikhanreal)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut
  2. She is the eldest of Saif and ex-wide Amrita Singh's two children
  3. Saif and Amrita were married for 13 years before they divorced in 2004
Sara Ali Khan has quickly become the Internet's new favourite star kid. While fan clubs diligently curate pictures of Saif Ali Khan's 24-year-old daughter for social media, they went one better with this latest post. A collage of Sara and her mother Amrita Singh has been shared by one of the several unverified Instagram profiles run in Sara Ali Khan's name, in which it is just impossible to miss the resemblance between the mother and daughter. The picture of Sara is from a recent outing and is juxtaposed with one of Amrita Singh as a young actress - either a film still or a publicity shot. Both Sara and Amrita have similar expressions and can be seen tucking their hair behind an ear in the collage. The result is something you will absolutely love. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2004. Sara Ali Khan is the elder of their two children.
 


Sara is a regular at showbiz parties and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, Sara's actor father was quoted by DNA as saying that he would have preferred Sara to have picked a career that would allow her to live and work in New York. Later, Saif clarified in an interview to Hindustan Times: "It's annoying when you give a nice interview and people pick up one line and talk about it, it's irritating. I support my daughter and I love her. I think her choice is great. Of course, she is an actress and she comes from a family of artistes. I am still a little concerned for her as it's an unsure profession. I love her so I worry for her."

Sara continues to turn heads at the gatherings of Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar's birthday bash, where she hung out with Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan. She's also often spotted with actress Rhea Chakraborty and Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, a budding actress like her.
 
 

Sara has two younger brothers - Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif and Amrita Singh, Taimur Ali Khan is Saif's six-month-old son with second wife Kareena Kapoor.
 

