Wow, Sara Ali Khan Looks Just Like Mom Amrita Singh. See Pic

Highlights
- Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut
- She is the eldest of Saif and ex-wide Amrita Singh's two children
- Saif and Amrita were married for 13 years before they divorced in 2004
Me and My Mom Follow:- @saraalikhanreal Follow:- @saraalikhanreal Follow:- @saraalikhanreal . #saraalikhan #jacquelinefernandez #latest #deepikapadukone #hot #samantha #akshaykumar #pic #follow #followforfollow #priyankachopra #mouniroy #dishapatani #sunnyleone #kajol #actress #katrinakaif #love #abramkhan #aryankhan #kareenakapoor #saraalikhanpataudi #varundhawan #sophie #salmankhan
Sara is a regular at showbiz parties and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, Sara's actor father was quoted by DNA as saying that he would have preferred Sara to have picked a career that would allow her to live and work in New York. Later, Saif clarified in an interview to Hindustan Times: "It's annoying when you give a nice interview and people pick up one line and talk about it, it's irritating. I support my daughter and I love her. I think her choice is great. Of course, she is an actress and she comes from a family of artistes. I am still a little concerned for her as it's an unsure profession. I love her so I worry for her."
Sara continues to turn heads at the gatherings of Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar's birthday bash, where she hung out with Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan. She's also often spotted with actress Rhea Chakraborty and Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, a budding actress like her.
Sara has two younger brothers - Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif and Amrita Singh, Taimur Ali Khan is Saif's six-month-old son with second wife Kareena Kapoor.