India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh Are Cheering For Virat Kohli And Team

Highlights
- 'C'mon India, let's do this,' tweeted Abhishek Bachchan
- Abhishek Bachchan is enjoying the match at his Mumbai residence
- Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently in London
This is how celebs are cheering for Team India:
C'mon India, lets do this!!! @ Jalsa - Amitabh Bachchans Residence https://t.co/UtO7jHrAkr— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 4, 2017
COME ON INDIA !!!!! #INDvPAK— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 4, 2017
Meanwhile, Dhanush, who is at the Edgbaston stadium in London, roped in Sachin for a photo:
At the stadium .. Ind vs pak.. champions trophy :) and got to meet the one and only god of cricket @sachin_rtadrenaline pumping pic.twitter.com/YQclMUwRyS— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 4, 2017
This is what Rishi Kapoor had tweeted ahead of the match:
Abhishek Bachchan, a sports enthusiast, has also been closely following the Indian Premiere League, rooting for Mumbai Indians, who won the IPL trophy this year.
Birmingham. The biggest Blockbuster releasing tomorrow. You go INDIA! pic.twitter.com/r9tTdBcxnM— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 3, 2017
However, Ranveer Singh appears to be a bigger fan of football and was spotted at the finale of UEFA Champions League, whose winners were Real Madrid. "Experience has been magical. Been wonderful to share with you all," he tweeted. This is what he shared from the stadium.
The #ChampionsLeagueFinal2017 experience has been magical! Been wonderful to share with you all! pic.twitter.com/YuukMe2Hkj— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 3, 2017
Ranveer's London vacation is actually a planned break from the schedule of Padmavati. He left for London after suffering head-injury on the sets of the film. Ranveer co-stars with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period piece. Padmavati is expected to release sometime next year.