News Flash
UK police arrest 12 people over London Bridge attack, says news agency AFP quoting official

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh Are Cheering For Virat Kohli And Team

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy: Stars like Abhishek Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, who are following the match closely, took some time off to wish Team India luck on Twitter

All India | Written by | Updated: June 04, 2017 17:55 IST
520 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh Are Cheering For Virat Kohli And Team

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy: Throwback picture shared by Abhishek Bachchan (courtesy bachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'C'mon India, let's do this,' tweeted Abhishek Bachchan
  2. Abhishek Bachchan is enjoying the match at his Mumbai residence
  3. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently in London
The India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match has everybody cheering either for Team Pakistan or Team India, captained by Virat Kohli. Twitter is abuzz with fans tweeting live scores and adding to the thrill of the match in the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Stars like Abhishek Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, who are following the match closely, took some time off to wish Team India luck on Twitter. "C'mon India, let's do this," tweeted the junior Bachchan while Ranveer also cheered for the men in blue. "Come on India," he wrote. Abhishek also shared an old picture to go with his tweet, in which Mr Bachchan can be seen headlining the cheer-squad along with Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali and the Ambanis, in a previous match. The Bajirao Mastani actor is currently in London but whether he's at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground or not is not known.

This is how celebs are cheering for Team India:
 


 

Meanwhile, Dhanush, who is at the Edgbaston stadium in London, roped in Sachin for a photo:
 

This is what Rishi Kapoor had tweeted ahead of the match:
  Abhishek Bachchan, a sports enthusiast, has also been closely following the Indian Premiere League, rooting for Mumbai Indians, who won the IPL trophy this year.

However, Ranveer Singh appears to be a bigger fan of football and was spotted at the finale of UEFA Champions League, whose winners were Real Madrid. "Experience has been magical. Been wonderful to share with you all," he tweeted. This is what he shared from the stadium.
 

Ranveer's London vacation is actually a planned break from the schedule of Padmavati. He left for London after suffering head-injury on the sets of the film. Ranveer co-stars with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period piece. Padmavati is expected to release sometime next year.
 

Trending

Share this story on

520 Shares
ALSO READIndian Railways Asked To Pay Rs 75,000 To Passenger Whose Seat Was Occupied By Others
India Vs Pakistan Champions TrophyEdgbaston Cricket GroundIndia Pakistan match

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Vs PakistanA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreCBSE Class 10th Result 2017Baywatch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................