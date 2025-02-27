Video Shows Bride, Groom Pause Wedding To Watch Virat Kohli's Century Against Pakistan

A viral video captured the extraordinary devotion of Indian cricket fans when a couple halted their wedding ceremony mid-process to witness the climactic moments of an India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match. Their commitment to the game amused and resonated with many online.

The video shows the bride and groom, seated facing a large screen alongside their wedding guests, intently watching the India-Pakistan match. As Virat Kohli's decisive four secured India's victory and his century, the couple, holding hands, erupted in joyful cheers, rising from their seats.

See the video here:

The guests joined in the celebration with applause. The caption accompanying the video detailed the scene: "A wedding was going on, the bride and groom were on the stage, then there was an exciting turn in the match between India and Pakistan with Virat Kohli scoring a century. What happened next? The wedding was stopped, the screen at the wedding was connected to the internet, and then the bride, groom, and all the guests sat down and leisurely enjoyed Virat Kohli's century and India's victory. Friends, if anyone asks, tell them that in India, cricket is not just a game but an emotion."

The video caught the attention of the internet users and soon went viral. A user commented on X, "The passion and love for cricket in India is famous all over the world! Here cricket is not considered just a game, but it is an emotion, a passion and a symbol of national pride."

Another user wrote, "Wedding can happen a little later too, an India vs Pakistan match is unskippable."

The third user wrote, "The match was so exciting that in many places, the match was shown on big screens even in weddings. The wedding was stopped for some time."