Bengal Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death For Consuming Alcohol, Arrested

The Goa police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife as he was reportedly upset with her dependence on alcohol, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Fatorda town in South Goa on April 30, he said.

Accused Krishna Roy, originally from West Bengal, allegedly beat his wife with a stick and a belt over her frequent consumption of alcohol, causing her death, he said.

Roy, who fled Goa after the alleged crime, was arrested from Kolkata, he added.

It was immediately not clear who alerted the police about the crime.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)