Pahalgam Attack Updates: Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the eight consecutive night on Thursday (May 1) by initiating unprovoked firing. Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded in a "calibrated and proportionate manner.
This comes amid a series of actions by both India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 civilians.
On the sidelines, US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that he hopes India will respond to Pakistan over the terror attack in a way that would avoid a "broader regional conflict". He also urged Pakistan to cooperate with India to "hunt down" the terrorists involved in the attack in Pahalgam.
Here Are Live Updates On Pahalgam Attack:
Lashkar-Pak ISI Nexus, 3D Mapping Of Site: What Pahalgam Probe Report Says
The anti-terror body National Investigation Agency's (NIA) preliminary report on the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley points to an operational nexus between Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), sources have said.
According to NIA sources, the conspiracy behind the terror attack that killed 26 people, primarily tourists, was developed within LeT, allegedly under directives issued by senior ISI operatives. The plan is believed to have been formalised at Lashkar's headquarters in Pakistan.
Two terrorists central to the attack, identified as Hashmi Musa (alias Suleman) and Ali Bhai (alias Talha Bhai), are confirmed Pakistani nationals. Interrogations of detained operatives indicate that both attackers maintained consistent communication with Pakistani-based handlers, receiving specific instructions on timing, logistics, and execution.
"Pak, To Extent They're Responsible...": JD Vance On Tracking Pahalgam Attack Terrorists
US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that he hopes India will respond to Pakistan over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 - in a way that would avoid a "broader regional conflict". He also urged Pakistan to cooperate with India to "hunt down" the terrorists involved in the attack in Pahalgam.
"Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict. And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with," Mr Vance said in a podcast interview with Fox News.
Pak Army Continues Ceasefire Violation Along LoC For 8th Consecutive Night
Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control for the eight consecutive night on Thursday by initiating unprovoked firing.
Small arms firing was directed from posts opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera and Akhnoor areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded to the firing along the 740-kilometre-long de facto border.
Since the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing at various places along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.