Pahalgam Attack Updates: Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the eight consecutive night on Thursday (May 1) by initiating unprovoked firing. Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from posts opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded in a "calibrated and proportionate manner.

This comes amid a series of actions by both India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 civilians.

On the sidelines, US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that he hopes India will respond to Pakistan over the terror attack in a way that would avoid a "broader regional conflict". He also urged Pakistan to cooperate with India to "hunt down" the terrorists involved in the attack in Pahalgam.

Here Are Live Updates On Pahalgam Attack: