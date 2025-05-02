Hania Amir Reacts To Viral "Fake" Statement On Pahalgam Terror Atatck: "Assigning Blame Without Proof Only Deepens Divides"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Hania Amir's Instagram account is restricted in India amid tensions. A viral post falsely claimed she requested Modi to unrestrict accounts. Hania clarified the statement is fake and misrepresents her views.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, several Pakistani artistes' Instagram accounts had been restricted in India. Hania Amir is one of those celebrities whose Instagram account is not accessible in India now. Amid this, a statement went viral which was "falsely" attributed to her. The viral post claimed that Hania Amir has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision of restricting their Instagram accounts. Hania Amir shared a long post on her Instagram Stories, clarifying that the post is "fake" and she hasn't made any such comment.

Hania Amir began the note with these words, "Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe".

Hania added, "That being said, this is a deeply sensitive and emotional time. My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy-not politicisation. In times like these, it's easy to let emotions cloud our judgment, but we must remember: the actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people. Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice, and healing".

"To my beloved supporters, your love means everything to me. I kindly ask everyone to check the truth before sharing and to approach these difficult times with kindness and clarity. Let us honor those impacted by choosing empathy, truth, and togetherness. I remain committed to spreading positivity and respect in all that I do. With sincere condolences and hope for peace," she concluded.

Hania Amir's Instagram account is not accessible in India but her statement has been shared on X by many fans. Take a look:

Hania Aamir/Amir on instagram issued a public statement over fake statements that are being posted on social media platforms using her name/pretending to be her! pic.twitter.com/F04d9yXvwS — resplay era 🤸🏻‍♀️ (@rayainalif) May 1, 2025

Along with Hania Amir, Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Momina Mustehsan, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly's Instagram accounts had been blocked in India.

Fawad Khan, who was supposed to make his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal, had also found himself embroiled in controversy since his film wouldn't be released in India on the scheduled date.

On April 22, 25 Indian tourists and a Nepalese citizen were killed in the deadliest terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The terror attack has ignited a renewed demand to ban Pakistani artistes working in India. Earlier, after the 2016 Uri attack, Pakistani artistes were banned in India. However, the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of cross-border cultural exchange and said that this petition had "no merit in it" in 2023.