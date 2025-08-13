After Asim Munir, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Threatens India Over Indus Waters

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has joined his country's senior leaders in warmongering against India and claimed Islamabad would not allow New Delhi to take "even one drop" of water belonging to his country. His remarks came after Pakistan urged India to resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, which New Delhi has held in abeyance since May.

"I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop from Pakistan," Sharif said, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

"You threaten to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget," he added, while speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad on the occasion of International Youth Day.

Terming the Indus waters as the lifeblood of Pakistan, Sharif asserted there would be "no compromise" on Pakistan's rights under international accords.

The remarks came after Pakistan's Foreign Office on Monday requested India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Agreement.

"We urge India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, and fulfil its treaty obligations, wholly and faithfully," the Foreign Office said in a post on X.

Pak's War Threats

The Pakistani premier's statement came a day after Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto issued a war threat to India over the suspension of the decades-old Indus Water Treaty, saying New Delhi's actions caused "great damage" to Pakistan and urged all Pakistanis to "unite" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Before that, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir, during his recent visit to the US, warned of a nuclear war and threatened to take down "half the world" if Islamabad faced an existential threat in a future war with India.

India's Stand

New Delhi was forced to take a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance" after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. India has accused Pakistan of supporting terrorists behind the killings.

Under the treaty brokered by the World Bank in 1960, India has absolute rights over the water of the Beas, Satlej and Ravi rivers. Pakistan has rights over the water of the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers.

New Delhi is also all set to build its biggest hydroelectric power project on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir. It's a massive 1856 megawatt hydroelectric project that will be constructed without seeking a no-objection from Pakistan, otherwise mandated under the treaty.

India has also formally condemned Munir's threat of nuclear war. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade, and expressed regret that such remarks were made from the soil of a friendly third country.

