Pak Minister's X Account Blocked, Days After Military Action By India Claim

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pakistan's Information Minister Ataullah Tarar's social media account was withheld in India after he warned of an impending military strike. Tensions escalated post-Pahalgam terror attack, with threats of war from both sides.

The social media account of Pakistan's Information Minister Ataullah Tarar was withheld in India, days after called a 2 am press conference claiming that India will soon launch a military strike.

Mr Tarar's X account page showed it had been "withheld for legal reason" as cross-border tensions continued to mount following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with Pakistan violating ceasefire along the Line of Control for the ninth consecutive night on Friday.

In his April 30 presser, Mr Tarar claimed he had "credible information" that India is planning a military action in the next 24-36 hours. He also warned of "catastrophic consequences" if the Indian forces initiate an action. "The nation will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all means necessary. If India tries to impose a war on Pakistan, it will be solely responsible for the disastrous and devastating costs," he had said.

"India's habit of being the judge, jury, and executioner is categorically and strongly rejected by Pakistan", Mr Tarar had added.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif too had warned of a possible war with India. Mr Asif told local outlet Geo News, "If something has to happen, it will happen in two or three days."

Tensions across the border mounted after a raft of measures taken by India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam massacre, that killed 26 civilians. India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals. The Wagah-Attari border has also been closed.

More recently, the Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors, including Hania Amir, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, among others, were blocked.

YouTube channels of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country's news outlet, including Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS and Geo News, were also blocked.