Lashkar-Pakistan's ISI Nexus Mentioned In Anti-Terror Body's Pahalgam Report

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. NIA's report links Pakistan's ISI to the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack on April 22 led to the death of 26 individuals, mostly tourists. Lashkar-e-Taiba plotted the attack under ISI directive, per NIA sources.

The anti-terror body National Investigation Agency's (NIA) preliminary report on the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley points to an operational nexus between Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), sources have said.

According to NIA sources, the conspiracy behind the terror attack that killed 26 people, primarily tourists, was developed within LeT, allegedly under directives issued by senior ISI operatives. The plan is believed to have been formalised at Lashkar's headquarters in Pakistan.

Two terrorists central to the attack, identified as Hashmi Musa (alias Suleman) and Ali Bhai (alias Talha Bhai), are confirmed Pakistani nationals. Interrogations of detained operatives indicate that both attackers maintained consistent communication with Pakistani-based handlers, receiving specific instructions on timing, logistics, and execution.

The terrorists allegedly entered Indian territory weeks before the attack and were aided by a network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who provided local logistical support, including shelter, navigation, and reconnaissance.

Evidence Collection

The NIA has conducted extensive forensic and electronic data gathering. Over 40 cartridges recovered from the crime scene have been sent for ballistic and chemical analysis. Investigators also performed 3D mapping of the attack site and extracted dump data from mobile towers around the valley.

Satellite phone activity in the region spiked in the days leading up to the attack. At least three satellite phones were operational in and around Baisaran, and signals from two have been traced and analysed.

Interrogation and Detention

In total, over 2,800 individuals have been questioned by the NIA and security agencies. As of May 2, more than 150 persons remain in custody for further interrogation. These include both suspected OGWs and individuals with links to banned groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and various factions of the Hurriyat Conference.

Raids have been carried out in multiple districts, including Kupwara, Pulwama, Sopore, Anantnag, and Baramulla. The residences of several individuals suspected of aiding cross-border terror infrastructure were searched.

Searches were conducted at the residence of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, alias Latrum, a key figure in the IC-814 hijack case of 1999 and currently believed to be operating from Pakistan. Zargar's Srinagar residence was previously attached under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2023.

Tech Surveillance and Eyewitness Accounts

The NIA has retrieved CCTV footage from key transit and public areas around Pahalgam to trace the attackers' movement. They are also reviewing data from security checkpoints in adjoining regions for pattern mapping.

Dozens of eyewitnesses, including families of the victims, pony operators, and food vendors, have provided testimonies to reconstruct the timeline of the assault. Many described the attackers as using body-mounted cameras, possibly to record the incident for propaganda purposes. These accounts are under forensic scrutiny.

Attack Linked to Previous Incident

The NIA has also established connections between the Pahalgam killings and a prior terror attack in 2024 near the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, in which seven individuals, including six labourers and a doctor, were killed. Operatives from the same LeT-backed unit are believed to have executed both attacks. One identified operative, Junaid Ahmed Bhatt, was neutralised in an encounter in December 2024. Another suspect, now identified as Hashim Musa, had reportedly participated in both attacks.