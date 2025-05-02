"Pak, To Extent They're Responsible...": JD Vance On Tracking Pahalgam Attack Terrorists

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. US Vice President JD Vance commented on the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, urging India to respond carefully to avoid regional conflict and calling on Pakistan to assist in hunting down the terrorists.

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday reacted to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26, saying that he hopes India will respond to Pakistan in a way that would avoid a "broader regional conflict". He also urged Pakistan to cooperate with India to "hunt down" the terrorists involved in the attack in Pahalgam.

"Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict. And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with," Mr Vance said in a podcast interview with Fox News.

Mr Vance was on a India tour with his family when the deadly attack took place.

Last month, he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack and conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives. He also expressed that the US stands with the people of India and is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The US Vice President also wrote on X: "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."

Many top US leaders, including President Donald Trump, condemned the attack, calling it "terror" and "unconscionable". They have also expressed their support for India without directly blaming Pakistan.

Twenty-six people, including one Nepali national, were killed and many others were injured as multiple terrorists descended on Baisaran Valley, known as "Mini Switzerland" - a tourist hotspot with rolling hills and verdant orchards - and opened fire last week. According to eyewitnesses, as the gunshots rang out, there was panic among the tourists who ran for cover. However, there was no place for them to hide in the wide, open space.

Security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists involved in the attack. While India has taken strict action against Pakistan by suspending the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty indefinitely and sending all Pakistani nationals back.

The attack has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.