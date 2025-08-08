"I've Finally Made It": JD Vance Reacts To Animated Debut On 'South Park'

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday reacted to South Park's latest episode in which he was mocked alongside President Donald Trump and other members of his administration.

"Well, I've finally made it," Vance posted on X. He shared the show's promotional image that showed a mini version of himself standing beside President Donald Trump. This was his first-ever appearance on the long-running animated series.

Well, I've finally made it https://t.co/Mu7VrSVTSb — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2025

The episode 'Got A Nut', the second of South Park's 27th season, takes aim at Trump and others, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The plot follows school counsellor Mr Mackey, who, after losing his job, joins Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for the paycheck. His new role brings him face-to-face with Trump, who invites him to Mar-a-Lago and later into a scene with Trump, Satan, and "Mini-Vance."

The Vice-President's animated character is a devoted aide to Trump, delivering one of the episode's most outrageous lines, "Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan's assh*le, boss?", which was part of a bizarre "MAGA menage a trois (household of three)" sequence.

Much of the episode's storyline centres on a satirical portrayal of ICE and Noem, referencing her real-life admission that she shot her own dog. In the episode, Noem brags during an ICE orientation video. "A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what's important means doing what's hard," before opening fire on multiple dogs in heaven.

South Park's jab comes shortly after the White House criticised the show over its season premiere, which showed Trump in bed with Satan. At the time, a spokesperson dismissed the programme, saying, "This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

The creators responded on X after the Department of Homeland Security used an image from the show to promote joining ICE, writing: "Wait, so we ARE relevant?" and adding the hashtag "eat a bag of d***s."