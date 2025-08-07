<i>South Park</i> Targets Kristi Noem In Latest Episode, Portrays Her As Dog-Killing Immigration Official

The US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance again made appearances in the latest episode of South Park, a US-based animated series known for its bold humour and satire. The main target, however, was Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The second episode of Season 27, titled Got a Nut, featured Mr. Mackey getting fired from South Park Elementary due to budget cuts. He then joined US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The logline read, Mr. Mackey was "desperately tries to find a way to make a living."

Holy shit, South Park had Kristi Noem and ICE raiding heaven, "Remember, only detain the Brown ones, if it's Brown it goes down."



These guys are NOT holding back 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ydlATGXLmC — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 7, 2025

WATCH - Kristi Noem get wrecked.



South Park Breaks the internet again. pic.twitter.com/puOyoTO3af — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) August 7, 2025

Mr. Mackay even watched an orientation video from Noem where she said, "A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what's important means doing what's hard." Notably, Noem previously admitted to killing her 14-month-old dog for exhibiting aggressive behaviour.

In the episode, Noem posed with a gun in front of a Border Patrol van. She is also seen shooting multiple puppies and addressing ICE agent recruits via video, vowing to ensure everyone in the country is there legally.

In a satirical take, ICE agents, led by Mr. Mackey, raid heaven. Her character said, "If it's Brown, it goes down." They even arrested Dora the Explorer as she is "brown".

The premiere of Season 27 on July 23 mocked Trump in bed with Satan, which seemingly offended the White House resident. The White House spokesperson criticised South Park, stating it hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is desperate for attention.

When ICE tried to reference the episode on social media, South Park responded with, "Wait, so we ARE relevant?"

In the latest episode, Trump was rubbing Satan's leg under a dinner table, while Vance was seen offering a massage to Satan.