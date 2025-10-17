Will AI Take Our Jobs? Deloitte AI Leader Nitin Mittal Says Worry About This Instead

Instead of worrying about Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking our jobs, workers must worry about their colleagues who are adapting to AI and showing the curiosity to learn new AI models, said Deloitte's Global AI Leader Nitin Mittal.

At NDTV World Summit 2025, Mittal was asked the billion-dollar question: whether AI will take our jobs? He answered in the affirmative.

"It is inevitable that certain jobs will be impacted, like software engineering, customer support, call centres and coding. But I have not come across a single job that has been lost to AI. Almost all jobs are impacted by another person who has figured out how to work with AI," said Mittal, co-author of Wall Street Journal bestseller 'All-in on AI'.

Those who don't adapt or show the curiosity to reskill and instead spend free time doomscrolling will likely get displaced, he remarked.

But rather than fearing about losing their jobs, the focus should be on the birth of a new AI economy and the new jobs created by it, he stressed.

The new AI economy could create jobs that no one imagined, but it would also need reskilling, he said. Citing the example of the construction of an AI data centre, he said that such a project would generate construction jobs and give impetus to the local manufacturing ecosystem.

He also stressed the development of sovereign models in India that will help the country preserve its culture and language. India must make use of its natural advantages: scale of talent, entrepreneurship, thrust, dynamism that leads to innovation, and application of that technology, including AI, due to the services industry, he added.

Talking about self-driving Waymo cabs in the US and whether such cabs will work on Indian roads, he said the conversation should rather be on what we can make, design, build, test, and deploy in India.