JD Vance Calls PM Modi Over Pahalgam Attack, Reiterates US' Support To India

US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour.

The US Vice President expressed that the United States is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. The Prime Minister thanked the US Vice President Vance and President Trump for their messages of support and solidarity.

Vice President @VP @JDVance called Prime Minister @narendramodi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this… — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 23, 2025

JD Vance, who is currently on an official visit to India along with his family, spoke to the media and condemned the dastardly terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. He offered condolences and said that the US would provide whatever assistance it could to India.

According to a video posted by Russia Today, the US Vice President said, "I want to issue our condolences to the people of Kashmir who were affected by this terrible terrorist attack."

He reiterated the call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump regarding the horrific terrorist attack. Vance said, "The President already spoken with Prime Minister Modi... Obviously, we're providing whatever assistance and help we can provide to the government, to the people of India."

Earlier, in a post on X, the US Vice President had said, "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."

Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack. https://t.co/cUAyMXje5A — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 22, 2025

US President Donald Trump had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night to offer condolences for the victims of the "Islamist terror attack" in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

PM Modi thanked Trump for his support and said that India is determined to bring perpetrators and backers of this "cowardly and heinous terrorist attack" to justice. Trump condemned the attack in Pahalgam and said that the United States stands with India in its fight against terrorism and offered all possible support.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also offered support to India. In a post on X, Rubio wrote, "The United States stands with India.US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz called the attack in Pahalgam a "terrible tragedy."

The United States stands with India. https://t.co/qbl0HX7W5j — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 22, 2025

He made the statement in response to the post shared by US President Donald Trump on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Pahalgam terror attack has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible.

Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)