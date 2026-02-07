PM Modi Shares Car Ride With Malaysian Counterpart On Way To Community Meet

Showcasing a warm and personal rapport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a car ride with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, following the former's arrival in Malaysia as part of his two-day visit in the Southeast Asian nation, as both leaders head towards a community event in Kuala Lumpur.

Sharing glimpses from the car ride on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect! PM Anwar Ibrahim and I are heading to the community programme in Kuala Lumpur."

Upon landing in the Malaysian capital, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport, who personally came to receive PM Modi as a special gesture, showcasing the deep ties between the two leaders.

In a separate post on X, PM Modi said, "Landed in Kuala Lumpur. Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia."

Prime Minister Modi was also received at the airport by Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Dato' Seri R Ramanan and Deputy Foreign Minister Dato' Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni.

The arrival was followed by a vibrant cultural welcome showcasing the shared heritage of India and Malaysia, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The MEA in a post on X said, "Selamat Tengahari Malaysia! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is an important partner in India's Act East policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and the Indo-Pacific vision. The visit is expected to impart significant momentum to our close & multi-faceted partnership."

Prime Minister Modi is heading to a community event called 'Selamat Datang Modiji,' where a massive display of cultural and soft-power diplomacy will be showcased. The Indian diaspora in Malaysia is set to attempt a prestigious entry into the Malaysia Book of Records during the high-profile event.

The record attempt will take place at the MINES International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart.

Under the banner of the Indian Community Cultural Committee, approximately 800 dancers will perform a single, continuous five-minute choreographed piece.

The attempt is titled "Largest Number of Dancers in a Single Choreographed Dance Representing a Wide Variety of Indian Classical and Folk Dance Forms Performed by the Indian Diaspora."

According to a statement from the MEA, Prime Minister Modi will visit Malaysia from February 7 to February 8 at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart. This marks PM Modi's third visit to Malaysia since 2015.counterpart

The visit aims to further strengthen the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2024 and underscores India's commitment to deepening ties with Malaysia, a key pillar of India's Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision, and Vision MAHASAGAR.

PM Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Ibrahim and participate in engagements to enhance cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people domains during the visit.

This is not the first time Prime Minister Modi has shared a car ride with global leaders, underscoring the strong ties he maintains with them.

In December last year, PM Modi broke with protocol to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin at the airport during the latter's visit, and both shared a car ride to the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

He also shared a car ride with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who was on a two-day official visit to India last month, following their engagements in Gujarat.

PM Modi also received and travelled together in the same car with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from the Delhi airport when the UAE leader arrived in the national capital on an official visit in January.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)