"Take This As A Sign...": Delhi Chief Minister To Officials On Waterlogging

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta this morning assessed the Delhi areas that were waterlogged after heavy rainfall and called it an "alarming situation". Ms Gupta said authorities should take this as a "sign" to identify and fix clogged drains and waterlogged points.

"There is waterlogging in several areas. Some areas don't even have drains. Some areas have drains that are clogged. Delhi is in a very bad condition," she told reporters after visiting the Majnu Ka Tilla area.

"I've instructed all the officials to fix the issues as soon as possible," she added.

आज बारिश के कारण हुए जलभराव का मजनू का टीला सहित दिल्ली के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में स्थिति का निरीक्षण किया। इस समस्या के निवारण के लिए मैं संबंधित अधिकारियों के साथ स्वयं ग्राउंड पर मौजूद हूं।



सभी अधिकारियों को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए कि पूरी दिल्ली में जहां-जहां जलभराव हैं, स्थानों… pic.twitter.com/DYKBDFcTg1 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 2, 2025

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also inspected the affected areas after unseasonal rain triggered waterlogging.

"Today, due to unseasonal record rainfall, water stagnated in some quantity at many places in Delhi. From 5:30 am onwards, I went to many places and took stock of the situation. On going to Minto Bridge, I saw that all four pumps were working and the operator was also alert. A pipe had burst and I have asked to repair it. In view of the monsoon, the cleaning of drains is being done continuously by PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, IFC," he said in a post on X.

आज बेमौसम रिकॉर्ड बारिश से दिल्ली में कई जगह कुछ मात्रा में पानी रुका । सुबह 5:30 बजे से ही कई जगह जाकर स्तिथि का जायजा लिया । मिंटो ब्रिज पर जाकर देखा कि चारों पम्प चल रहे थे और ऑपरेटर भी तत्पर था । एक पाइप फट गया था जिसको ठीक करने के लिए बोला है ।

मौनसून देखते हुए नालों की… pic.twitter.com/Bqh5W9uUAV — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) May 2, 2025

Delhi witnessed massive traffic jams this morning due to waterlogging after heavy rain in parts of the city. Trees were also uprooted due to strong winds, and a dust storm was seen early in the morning.

According to officials, the Safdarjung weather station, the city's primary observatory, recorded 77mm of rainfall since morning. Lodhi Road recorded 78 mm, Palam saw 30 mm, Najafgarh 19.5 mm, and Pitampura 32 mm of rainfall.

More than 100 flights were also delayed at the Delhi airport as thunderstorms and gusty winds disrupted air operations.

Four people, including three children, were also killed when a house collapsed following rain and strong winds in Delhi.