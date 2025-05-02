How Delhi Came To A Standstill After 2 Hours Of Unseasonal Rain Today

An intense storm and heavy rains on Friday early morning in Delhi provided a much-needed respite from the heatwave conditions. However, it brought the Capital to a standstill. The sudden weather conditions disrupted normal life as massive waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported in several parts of the city. Hundreds of flights were also delayed, while some were diverted.

Many residents were left stranded as waterlogging cripped their movements.

A resident, who was on her way to drop her daughter to school, told NDTV, "I left my house at 8 am. I am stuck on the road for over an hour as trees have fallen everywhere. It usually takes less than half an hour."

Another, whose flight was delayed, said, "Our flight from Dubai was to land at 8:45, but it landed at 9:05".

A sub-inspector, who was on his way to Agra, said that his bike broke down due to waterlogging.

"It has been raining heavily. I am not even able to go to work. My bike broke down on the way. I was going to Agra...There is excessive waterlogging here. Half of my motorcycle drowned in it," he told the news agency ANI.

Another commuter said, "I am heading to my office in Laxmi Nagar. The rain has brought such relief from the heat. But now I am late for work. I have been stuck here since 5 am."

Waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi-NCR

Many areas across Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy waterlogging today. Areas such as Dwarka Underpass, South Extension, Ring Road, Minto Road, RK Puram, and Lajpat Nagar were among the worst affected. While the winds caused trees to be uprooted and the branches of some to fall, the damage to property is yet to be assessed.

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi as heavy rain lashes the national capital



(Visuals from near Delhi airport) pic.twitter.com/b6gd6fmw8b — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi as heavy rain lashes the national capital



(Visuals from Moti Bagh) pic.twitter.com/h1oIiYANjv — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Many bikes and autorickshaws broke down at the Minto Bridge - known for waterlogging during rainfall.

The Capital also witnessed traffic congestion as several trees were uprooted and vehicles broke down amid heavy waterlogging.

#WATCH | Delhi-NCR witnesses traffic congestion as several trees were uprooted, and vehicles broke down amid heavy waterlogging, due to a rainstorm earlier today.



Visuals from Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/ABy5a2MZrM — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

4 Dead

A 28-year-old woman and her three children died after strong winds led to a tree falling on their house in Delhi's Dwarka this morning. According to the police, the neem tree fell on a tube well room, causing the structure to collapse.

The victims were identified as Jyoti, Aryan (7), Rishabh (5), and Priyansh (7 months). Jyoti's husband, Ajay, sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment, officials said.

"With the help of the police and fire department, they were pulled out of the rubble and shifted to a nearby hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan, where four of them were declared dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, said.

Flights delayed

Over 120 flights were delayed and many were diverted this morning due to the strong weather conditions. The Delhi airport witnessed average delays of 21 minutes for arrivals and 61 minutes for departures, reported FlightRadar.

As many fliers were stranded, the Delhi airport issued an advisory, saying flight operations have been affected by adverse weather conditions.

"In the light of the advisory from the India Meteorological Department, we wish to inform you that the airport remains fully operational. However, some flight operations may be affected by the adverse weather conditions. Our dedicated on-ground teams are collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for our passengers. We kindly request passengers to stay updated on their flight status by contacting their respective airlines," it said.

Airlines IndiGo and Air India also put out advisories.

"Early morning thunderstorms and heavy rain over Delhi have impacted flight operations. We understand this may cause inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience. We're monitoring this situation closely and are hopeful for a return to normalcy soon. We request you to check your flight status and explore flexible rebooking options," IndiGo said.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Heavy showers in #Delhi are impacting flight operations. Stay updated on flight status https://t.co/ll3K8PwtRV or explore flexible rebooking options https://t.co/51Q3oUe0lP. Please allow extra time to reach the airport due to possible waterlogging en route. pic.twitter.com/xAR2Dm24JY — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 2, 2025

Air India wrote: "Thunderstorms and gusty winds have affected flight operations in parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions. We advise our guests to check the latest status of their flights".

#TravelAdvisory



Thunderstorms and gusty winds have affected flight operations in parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions.



We advise our… — Air India (@airindia) May 2, 2025

The halt to flight operations also led to congestion at Delhi, causing further delays.

"We are experiencing massive ATC (Air Traffic Control) congestion at Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," SpiceJet said.

Around 15 to 20 trains were delayed after trees fell on wires due to strong winds, impacting railway operations in the Delhi division.