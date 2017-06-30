GST Launch: How, When And Where To Watch The Biggest Tax Reform Live

New Delhi: The historic GST or Goods and Services Tax will be launched midnight at a function in Central Hall of Parliament later today. GST will subsume a large number of central and state taxes into a single tax, paving the way for a common national market. From free flow of goods and services to elimination of cascading of taxes, the potential benefits to Indian economy are many. It is estimated that GST or or Goods and Services Tax could raise GDP or gross domestic product growth by 1.5-2 per cent in the long term. It is the biggest tax reform since Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee will be giving speeches at the parliament session. The GST Launch event will start at 11 pm today and extend into the midnight, coinciding with the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the event is expected to be 80-minute long.
Ques. Where will the launch event be organised?
Ans. The 80-minute long GST Launch will be organised in the Central Hall of the Parliament.
Ques. How do I watch the GST launch live?
Ans. The event will be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV, Doordarshan and NDTV.com
Ques. What time does the live coverage of the GST event start?
Ans. The expected time for the beginning of the event to mark the launch of GST is 11:00 pm on June 30, 2017.
The real impact of the government's biggest reform will be assessed only after a full year of its implementation. It is expected to gradually re-shape India's business landscape, making the world's fastest-growing major economy an easier place to do business.
For more updates on GST you can check NDTV.com.