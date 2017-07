Glimpses Of Esha Deol's Fab Maternity Photoshoot In Greece

Highlights Esha Deol is expecting her first baby Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani married in 2012 Esha Deol's maternity photoshoot was in Greece

Actress Esha Deol, who is excepting her first child with her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani, recently indulged in a stunning maternity photoshoot. The photographs featuring a pregnant Esha will melt the coldest of hearts - she's shared them on Instagram. Esha and Bharat can be seen posing against signature Greek locales with chalk white walls and blue doors. In one of the pictures, Esha features in a white slit gown, which she paired with a floral tiara. For another click, it is Bharat who is in white while Esha compliments him in candy pink. "This shall remain special for us! Maternity shoot with my hubby Bharat Takhtani at Santorini Greece. Making lovely memories together," Esha Instagrammed while sharing the pictures. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani married in 2012.Meanwhile, Esha is also devoting some of her time designing a nursery for her baby . "Planning a vintage white look with lace and creating some sheer magic," she Instagrammed with pictures from inside Design Ville Studio, who are helping to execute Esha's ideas.Esha is the elder daughter of veteran Bollywood stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra. It was in April when Esha's mother confirmed her pregnancy with an announcement on social media. "Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that Esha Deol and Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes," Hema Malini tweeted Esha Deol is known for starring in films such asand. Esha also appeared as a judge on reality show Roadies, which was her television debut but remains her last on screen appearance.