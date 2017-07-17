Glimpses Of Esha Deol's Fab Maternity Photoshoot In Greece

Highlights
- Esha Deol is expecting her first baby
- Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani married in 2012
- Esha Deol's maternity photoshoot was in Greece
Thank you @roshmilabhattacharya and #MumbaiMirror & the man behind the lense @dimitrispsillakis This shall remain special for us !!! Maternity shoot with my hubby @bharattakhtani3 at Santorini Greece. Making lovely memories together #bharattakthani #dimitris #roshmila #mumbaimirror #greece #santorini
Meanwhile, Esha is also devoting some of her time designing a nursery for her baby. "Planning a vintage white look with lace and creating some sheer magic," she Instagrammed with pictures from inside Design Ville Studio, who are helping to execute Esha's ideas.
Esha is the elder daughter of veteran Bollywood stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra. It was in April when Esha's mother confirmed her pregnancy with an announcement on social media. "Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that Esha Deol and Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes," Hema Malini tweeted.
Deols & Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol & Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thk u all for all ur good wishes— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 25, 2017
Esha Deol is known for starring in films such as Yuva, Dus and Dhoom. Esha also appeared as a judge on reality show Roadies, which was her television debut but remains her last on screen appearance.