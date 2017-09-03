Cabinet Reshuffle Live: 9 New Ministers To Take Oath At 10:30 am Today

- At least two members from the BJP's latest ally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU were expected to be included in the council of ministers today. But Mr Kumar said on Saturday evening that he had no knowledge of a reshuffle- Allies have been left out of the cabinet rejig as the BJP leadership was unable to construct a please-all formula, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting sources.- A new Defence Minister is expected to be appointed today, with Arun Jaitley retaining the Finance portfolio- Suresh Prabhu is expected to give up the Railways Ministry and get another assignment