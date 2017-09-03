Cabinet Reshuffle Live: 9 New Ministers To Take Oath At 10:30 am Today

The oath ceremony of new ministers of the Narendra Modi government will take place at 10.30 am today. Out of those who will take oath for their respective ministers, names of nine have been declared already. Ahead of the oath, PM Modi is expected to meet his council of ministers for breakfast. Among those being sworn in are four former bureaucrats and BJP parliamentarians. Several key ministries including Defence and Railways will get fresh faces. Six ministers resigned to make way for the new faces; sources said they were sacked over performance. It remains to be seen if leaders from BJP's allies get ministries.
Here are the live updates from PM Modi's cabinet reshuffle today:
President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted yesterday:
Swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Union government will take place at 10.30 am on Sunday, September 3, at Rashtrapati Bhavan- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2017
What to expect in third reshuffle of Modi's cabinet
- At least two members from the BJP's latest ally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU were expected to be included in the council of ministers today. But Mr Kumar said on Saturday evening that he had no knowledge of a reshuffle
- Allies have been left out of the cabinet rejig as the BJP leadership was unable to construct a please-all formula, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting sources.
- A new Defence Minister is expected to be appointed today, with Arun Jaitley retaining the Finance portfolio
- Suresh Prabhu is expected to give up the Railways Ministry and get another assignment
The theory of the 4 Ps
Government sources said PM Modi based his selection of new members for his team on "4Ps - passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen", to deliver on his vision of "a new India".
