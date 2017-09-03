RP Rudy Landed In Patna, Caught Same Flight Back, Was Told 'Please Quit' Rajiv Pratap Rudy was the first to submit his resignation on Thursday night as Minister for Skills Development. He made it clear in an interview to NDTV that "the decision is not mine, it is the party's."

Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigned on Thursday night as Minister for Skills Development. New Delhi: Highlights Six non-performing ministers were asked to quit: government sources Rajiv Pratap Rudy was first to submit resignation on Thursday "Decision is not mine, it is the party's," Mr Rudy told NDTV



Government sources have also said that the six ministers who were asked to resign late last week were dropped because they were evaluated as non-performers.



Among them,



Sources said that Mr Rudy, a three-time MP from Saran in Bihar, landed at Patna on Thursday accompanied by his wife. When he switched on his phone, he reportedly was inundated with messages and calls from his office in Delhi that said BJP chief Amit Shah was trying to reach him. His office suggested he rush back to the capital.



Mr Rudy left his wife in Patna and flew back to Delhi in the same Indigo plane and drove from the Delhi airport to meet Mr Shah. Though the two men had met the previous week, at this session, Mr Rudy was politely told to quit; he was assured his services will be used by the party as it campaigns for crucial states.



Mr Rudy returned to Patna next day and traveled to his constituency.



