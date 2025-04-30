Air Marshal N Tiwari To Take Over As Vice Chief Of Air Staff

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari will become Vice Chief of Air Staff. He succeeds Air Marshal S P Dharkar, who retired on April 30. Air Marshal Tiwari has flown various types of aircraft.

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, currently serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command, is set to take charge as the new Vice Chief of the Air Staff on May 2.

He will succeed Air Marshal S P Dharkar, who superannuated on April 30.

On day of his superannuation, the air marshal was given a guard of honour at the Air Headquarters -- Vayu Bhawan. He also paid tribute to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial here.

In October 2024, Air Marshal Dharkar, an accomplished fighter pilot, had assumed charge as Vice Chief of the Air Staff. He had succeeded Air Chief Marshal A P Singh who is currently the Indian Air Force Chief.

Air Marshal Tiwari will take charge as Vice Chief of the Air Staff on May 2, a senior official said.

He had taken over as AOC-in-C, South Western Air Command (SWAC) in Gandhinagar in May 2023.

He was commissioned in the fighter stream in June 1986. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he passed out as the President Gold Medallist.

Air Marshal Tiwari has flown various types of aircraft, and is a qualified flying instructor as well as an experimental test pilot, the defence ministry had earlier said in a statement.

The air marshal has rich field experience which also includes operational testing of various weapons and systems, primarily on the Mirage-2000. He was actively involved in operations and also took part in many important missions during the Kargil conflict, it had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)