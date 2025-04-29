Advertisement
Congress Deletes 'Gayab' Post Targeting PM Modi After Outrage

Read Time: 1 min
Congress Deletes 'Gayab' Post Targeting PM Modi After Outrage
New Delhi:

The Congress has taken down the social media post that targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was missing in action during the all-party meet to discuss the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that cost 26 lives. 

The post put up on Monday night, had sparked the latest political row, with the BJP countering it with a 'backstabber' post that accused Congress's Rahul Gandhi of colluding with Pakistan.

NDTV News
