Cabinet Reshuffle: Complete List Of Who Got What

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega cabinet reshuffle today, four ministers were promoted to Cabinet rank while nine new ministers took oath. The ministers met PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah this morning at the PM's residence before their oath ceremony where the PM reportedly told them to perform and do a "good job". Government sources said PM Modi based his selection of new members for his team on "4Ps - passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen", to deliver on his vision of "a new India".Following is the list of which minister has been assigned which portfolio: