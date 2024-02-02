Himachal Pradesh Allots 5 Cabinet Ministers Additional Portfolios In Reshuffle

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has retained Finance, General Administration, Home.

Himachal Pradesh government on Friday allotted five cabinet ministers additional portfolios in a reshuffling exercise.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh was given an additional portfolio of Urban Development, according to a state notification. Singh was the only cabinet minister from the state who attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, Vikramaditya Singh was divested of the Sports and Youth Affairs department during allocation of portfolios to new ministers on January 9.

Two new ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma were inducted in the cabinet on December 12, 2023.

Dharmani, who was given a portfolio of Technical Education, Vocational, and Industrial Training has now been given the important department of Town and Country Planning and Housing.

Youth Services and Sports and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma has been allotted additional charge of Law and legal Remembrancer.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has been given an additional department of Redressed of Public Grievances, while Education Minister Rohit Thakur the portfolio of Printing and Stationery.

In the last cabinet expansion, portfolio of Ayush was taken from Industries and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, while portfolio of Technical education, Vocational and Industrial Training was taken from Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

The Congress came to power in the state in 2022 winning 40 out of 68 assembly seats. The total strength of the Himachal cabinet is 12 with one berth still vacant.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has retained Finance, General Administration, Home, Planning, Personnel and all other departments not allotted to any minister.

There has been no change in the portfolios of deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, ministers Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar, Harshwardhan Singh, and Anirudh Singh.

