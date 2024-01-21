Nitish Kumar Reshuffles Portfolios Of 3 Lalu Yadav Party's Ministers

This came after the orders of the Governor of Bihar, Secretariat, issued an order

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar executed a cabinet reshuffle, resulting in the reallocation of portfolios for three ministers from his ally, the RJD.

Chandra Shekhar, the Education Minister who had been in the news for various reasons, was appointed as the Sugarcane Industries Minister. He previously held the portfolio of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

Alok Mehta, who previously oversaw the Sugarcane Industries, Revenue, and Land Resources portfolio, was appointed as the new Education Minister for the state, as per an official notification.

Lalit Kumar Yadav has been given charge of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, as well as the Public Health Engineering Department. He previously held the Education Department.

"The orders issued are effective immediately and will remain in place until further orders are issued." read the order.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166 (3) of the Constitution of India and following Rules 6(1) and 7(1) of the Executive Rules made under the Constitution, orders of the Governor's Secretariat of Bihar in consultation with the Chief Minister, Bihar, dated January 20, 2024, while revising the departments already allotted to Honourable Minister Alok Kumar Mehta, Chandra Shekhar and Lalit Kumar Yadav, Alok Kumar Mehta has been allotted the Education Department. Gandra Shekhar is allotted the work of the Sugarcane Industry Department and Shri Lalit Kumar Yadav is allotted the work of Revenue and Land Reforms and Public Health Engineering Department till further orders," further read the order.

