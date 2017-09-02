PM Modi To Pick New Team In Cabinet Rejig Tomorrow: 10 Points

Performance review of ministers was reportedly submitted to PM Modi ahead of cabinet reshuffle (File)

New Delhi: In a big shake-up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to reshuffle his cabinet tomorrow morning with an eye on key assembly elections in several states in the next few months, and the 2019 national election when PM Modi will seek a second term. The mega exercise of picking new faces for the Cabinet would be done before the PM leaves tomorrow for BRICS summit in China. At least eight ministers, including Uma Bharti, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjeev Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Kalraj Mishra and Bandaru Dattareya have resigned since late Thursday night, and sources said more resignations are expected to make way for new faces.