Delhi Police Team At Swati Maliwal's Home For Info In Assault Case

Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by a member of Arvind Kejriwal's staff

A Delhi Police team reached AAP MP Swati Maliwal's house today in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, officials said.

Led by an Additional Commissioner of Police-rank officer, the team has gone to the Rajya Sabha MP's residence to seek details of the incident, they said.

On Monday morning, Ms Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Mr Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the Chief Minister's official residence, police officers said. Police have not received a formal complaint yet.

Earlier today, the National Commission for Women summoned Mr Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Ms Maliwal's allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am.

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Ms Maliwal was "highly condemnable".

