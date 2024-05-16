Chaos At Mumbai Metro Station Amid Restrictions For PM Modi's Roadshow

Social media platforms buzzed with videos shared by dismayed commuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand roadshow in Mumbai on Wednesday evening drew huge crowds. However, as thousands thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister, chaos ensued at the Ghatkopar metro station, with stampede-like situations caught on cameras.

Ahead of PM Modi's roadshow, authorities took precautionary measures by suspending train services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations. This move, intended for security reasons, inadvertently disrupted the commute of countless office-goers, with services only resuming nearly two hours later, at 7:46 pm.

Social media platforms buzzed with videos shared by dismayed commuters showing the overwhelming crowd at the Ghatkopar metro station. Among the voices of concern was Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi as the Mumbai Metro, a lifeline for over three lakh daily commuters, bore the brunt of the security measures implemented for the Prime Minister's visit.

"PM Modi in Mumbai for campaigning, public services go for a toss for security reasons and has led to creating massive chaos," Ms Chaturvedi wrote on social media.

"PM Modi in Mumbai for campaigning, public services go for a toss for security reasons and has led to creating massive chaos," Ms Chaturvedi wrote on social media.

The chaos extended beyond the metro station, with blockades impeding the movement of locals returning from work. Partial suspension of services between key stations disrupted the routines of citizens.

Due to security reasons, Metro services were suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro Stations from 6pm.



Visuals from Ghatkopar station: pic.twitter.com/w0pDrsmpoH — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) May 15, 2024

PM Modi's roadshow was held ahead of the May 20 polling for six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai and seven others across Maharashtra. The event, stretching from Ashok Silk Mills in Ghatkopar (West) to Parshawanath Chowk in Ghatkopar (East), saw thousands of people waving BJP flags and chanting slogans for the Prime Minister.

Earlier on the same day, PM Modi delivered speeches at two campaign rallies within Maharashtra - one in Kalyan, situated in Thane district, and another in Dindori, located in Nashik district - to endorse the Lok Sabha candidates from the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' coalition.

