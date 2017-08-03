Jab Harry Met Sejal: Plan To Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Film? He Says, 'Apna Dil Saath Leke Jaana'

Hours before Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to hit the screens, the film's lead actor tells his fans "Apna dil saath leke jaana." Shah Rukh Khan was promoting his new film till the last moment in New Delhi as he launched the film's peppy song Phurrr, which was co-composed by American DJ Diplo and Pritam. On late Thursday evening, Shah Rukh tweeted: "Happy viewing to all those who are watching JHMS in parts of the world. Apna Dil saath leke jaana. My love to you all." Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Anushka Sharma, is Shah Rukh's yet another romantic film.
Highlights
- Happy viewing to all those who are watching JHMS, tweeted Shah Rukh
- SRK and Anushka were promoting the film even a day before its release
- Aamir Khan and Karan Johar also rooted for JHMS on Twitter
Happy viewing to all those who r watching #JHMS in parts of the world. Apna Dil saath leke jaana. My lov to u all. pic.twitter.com/c3lPyeIhWo— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2017
In an interview while promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh told reporters that he watches more romantic films now because of his daughter Suhana but prefers to make comedy films. "Because of my daughter now, I see a lot of love stories and I find them very beautiful," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs are rooting for Jab Harry Met Sejal even before its release. Here's what Aamir Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar said about the film.
Shahrukh, Anushka, Imitiaz, all the very best for your release tomorrow! I'm sure it will rock!! Looking forward !!! Love. a.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 3, 2017
It's the week of Harry and Sejal!!!! Can't wait to feel the love and witness the magic!!! @iamsrk@AnushkaSharma#imtiaz#JHMS ....— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 3, 2017
Jab Harry Met Sejal, which releases on Friday, is the story of Harry, a tour guide in Europe, who helps Sejal find her engagement ring (though he doesn't seem happy about it). Harry and Sejal retrace their steps to find the ring, a quest which brings them closer to each other.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is produced by Shah Rukh's wife Gauri through Red Chillies Entertainment.
