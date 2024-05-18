Bihar Man, Minor Wife Die In Custody, Angry Mob Sets Police Station On Fire

The angry villagers, however, continued the protest and raised slogans against the police.

Angry villagers vandalised a police station and set it on fire in Tarabari village of Bihar's Araria district after a man and his minor 'wife' allegedly died by suicide in the police custody.

The man married his 14-year-old sister-in-law two days ago after his wife's death. They were detained by the police on Thursday afternoon as the legal age for women to get married in India is 18.

The locals said the man and his wife were detained by the police soon after their marriage, alleging that they died in custody after being beaten up by cops.

A CCTV video, apparently of the police lockup, shows a man climbing onto the lockup door, hanging himself with a cloth.

As the news about duo's death spread in the area, angry villagers surrounded the Tarabari police station and threw stones at the police personnel.

The angry villagers went on a rampage and vandalised the police station, later set it on fire. At least five police personnel were injured in the incident.

Officials said as soon as information about the incident was received, police personnel from several police stations including Sadar SDPO Rampukar Singh reached the spot.

The angry villagers, however, continued the protest and raised slogans against the police.

Locals alleged that couple died in custody due to negligence of the police after being beaten up. Police have so far refused to comment on the matter.