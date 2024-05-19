Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Delivers A Dose Of High Glamour In A Stunning Pink And Black Gown For Her Cannes Debut

Kiara Delivers High Glamour In A Dramatic Gown For Her Cannes 2024 Debut

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 is upon and its raining celebrity fashion. With stars from across the world flocking to the French Riviera, we were bound to receive some fashion goodness. Among many Bollywood stars is Kiara Advani, who has made her stunning debut at Cannes this year. Her sartorial expression was right on point to start off stylishly in this impeccable look. Kiara's penchant for clean silhouettes is a given and yet again, she trusted this stunning gown to make a statement. The well-tailored number came with intricate details that made the look stand out. She served ultimate Hollywood glam as she looked stunning in a mermaid-fit corseted gown. The dramatic bow at the back made it a solid standout. She paired the look with semi-sheer gloves and sleek bun that simply notched up her style in no time. With her signature dewy glam paired with bold eyes and nude lips, Kiara nailed in the beauty department too.

Kiara Advani on the red carpet is undoubtedly a stunning sight but her airport OOTDs are noteworthy too. Her trip to Cannes began on a super stylish note. With her sartorially savvy approach, the actress dished out a classy airport look that was high on neutrals. The actress served a monochrome look as she paired an off-white sweater with matching trousers and layered it with a beige trench coat. Her tone-on-tone look was perfectly completed with tinted glasses.

Kiara Advani is serving fresh inspiration for red carpet glam.