Jacqueliene Fernandez Serves A Fabulous Double Dose Of Denim As She Jets Off To Cannes In Style

Jacqueliene Serves A Double Dose Of Denim As She Jets Off To Cannes

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all set to mark her debut at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival. Ahead of her big red carpet appearance, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Even before her touchdown at the French Riviera, she impressed us with her chic airport look. Jacqueliene Fernandez gave us a double dose of denim in a chic denim-on-denim look. She delivered a comfy chic style in a trench coat paired with high-waist straight-fit jeans. She styled it in a button-down look with just two of them closed. Her strict navy-blue look got its visual contrast through her light pink sling bag and white heels. To ace minimal glam, she opted for middle-parted open tresses and a dewy rosy glam.

Also Read: All That Glitters Is Jacqueliene Fernandez In A Beautiful Shimmery Silver Lehenga

Previously, she wore a denim jumpsuit to attend an event in Mumbai. The actress slipped into a cross-panelled denim jumpsuit from the brand, Cecil. It featured a flattering bust fit with a plunging square neckline, held together with broad straps. It flew downwards to form a criss-cross detailing on her midriff region. Right from the neckline to the cutouts, the look ticked all the fashion boxes.

Also Read: Jacqueliene Fernandez's Black Shimmery Versace Dress Wins The LBD Game Fair And Square

Jacqueline Fernandez's casual wardrobe creates a perfect mood board for a double-denim style.