All That Glitters Is Jacqueliene Fernandez In Beautiful Shimmery Silver Lehenga

All That Glitters Is Jacqueliene In Beautiful Shimmery Silver Lehenga

Wondering how to add shimmer to your wardrobe? Jacqueleine Fernandez will serve you all the inspiration. The actress' wardrobe choices have always been capable enough to make the world stop and stare. Be it on the red carpet or ramp, Jacqueline and shimmer are a match made in fashion heaven. Her love for all things bling was evident at the RB Diamond Jewellers' 27th-anniversary fashion runway. For the event, Jacqueline slipped into a customised silver lehenga by Siwangi Pradhan. The ethereal number featured a strappy blouse with a sweetheart neckline. Adorned with an overall sequin work, the straps of the blouse were attached to over-the-top tulle sleeves embellished with sequins. It extended downwards to form a trail of Jacqueline's outfit. She teamed it with a high-waist flowy lehenga highlighting geometric patterned embroidery, which was elevated with sequin work. One needs to pay special attention to her elaborate diamond necklace and matching statement earrings. Jacqueline also picked a couple of rings and a few bangles from the accessories section.

For one of her work days, Jacqueliene Fernandez slipped into a gorgeous silver lehenga. The outfit included a strappy sweetheart blouse. It highlighted an overall metallic sequin work. The stunning piece was paired with a similar lehenga skirt. The high-waist number, other than the silver shimmer, also featured gold mirror work.

Even her red-carpet appearances come studded with sequins. The actress strutted the red carpet of IIFA 2023 in a beautiful white gown by fashion designer Rami Al Ali. The mesmerising bodycon number was adorned with golden sequin work all over. Creating an illusion of a saree, the white tulle fabric was attached to the ensemble in a ruched detailing on the side of the waist, extending backwards and forming a veil by covering her head.