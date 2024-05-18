New CCTV Footage Shows Swati Maliwal Walking Out Of Arvind Kejriwal's Home

A new video has emerged from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence which shows Swati Maliwal being escorted out by the police and security guards. The incident occurred on Monday, the same day that the AAP MP alleged being assaulted by the Chief Minister's aide Bibhav Kumar.

In her FIR, Ms Maliwal alleged that she was brutally assaulted by Bibhav Kumar when she went to the Chief Minister's residence. She alleged that she was kicked, punched and abused by Mr Kumar, who is the personal secretary to Mr Kejriwal. The 39-year-old also said that her clothes were torn, and she received severe injuries on her head and her leg during the assault.

But in the new CCTV footage, Swati Maliwal does not appear to have any injuries and is even seen trying to free herself from the policewoman's grip.

The Aam Aadmi Party and Swati Maliwal have been trading bitter barbs as each pushed back against the other over the latter's claims.

AAP leader Atishi accused Ms Maliwal of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party to discredit the party during the general election.

The incident has triggered a political storm. The BJP has heavily criticised Mr Kejriwal for his silence, with its spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia even going as far as labelling Mr Kejriwal the "main criminal" due to his apparent inaction during the assault.

Mr Kejriwal deflected questions regarding the incident during a press conference in Lucknow yesterday, where he appeared alongside Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Mr Singh, addressing the press, acknowledged Mr Kumar's misconduct and deflected criticism towards the BJP, demanding accountability for various women's issues under their governance.