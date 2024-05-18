Arvind Kejriwal Aide, Accused Of Assaulting Swati Maliwal, Arrested

Bibhav Kumar was arrested from Arvind Kejriwal's residence today. (File)

Arvind Kejriwal's aide, accused of assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the assault case filed against him. Ms Maliwal in her FIR had alleged that Bibhav Kumar, the Delhi Chief Minister's secretary, assaulted her when she visited Mr Kejriwal's residence on Monday.

Mr Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said. He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.

His lawyer said that they have not received any information yet from the police, despite sending an email to the authorities assuring full cooperation.

"We've not received any information from the police yet. We've sent them an e-mail that we will cooperate in the investigation," Bibhav Kumar's lawyer Karan Sharma told news agency ANI.

The incident has triggered a political storm. The BJP has heavily criticised Mr Kejriwal for his silence, with its spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia even going as far as labelling Mr Kejriwal the "main criminal" due to his apparent inaction during the assault.

A video from the Delhi Chief Minister's house of the alleged assault incident is also doing rounds on social media in which an altercation can be seen taking place between the staff deployed in the CM's residence and the AAP Rajya Sabha MP.

In the FIR, Ms Maliwal accused Mr Kumar of hitting her in the chest, stomach and the pelvic area with legs.

"I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up," the FIR reads. "Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs."