'Strategy Changed To Victim Shaming': BJP Snubs AAP Over Swati Maliwal Row

Arvind Kejriwal's aide and AAP MP Swati Maliwal have filed cases against each other with both accusing the other of abuse. Swati Maliwal first filed a case claiming that she was beaten and abused by Bibhav Kumar, the secretary to Mr Kejriwal, when she visited the Delhi Chief Minister's residence.

In a counter FIR, Mr Kumar has alleged that Swati Maliwal entered Mr Kejriwal's residence without permission or an appointment.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also issued a statement saying that the row seems to be a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to destabilise AAP amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. AAP leader Atishi claimed that Ms Maliwal did not follow the due process and had barged into the Chief Minister's residence.

Both the AAP and Bibhav Kumar allege that the MP "trespassed" and hurled abuses when he and the security forces asked her to leave.

Atishi, in a press conference today, pointed out a new CCTV footage which shows Swati Maliwal being escorted out of the Chief Minister's home.

"Swati Maliwal wasn't injured as per the footage, but she claims that she couldn't walk. But the footage clearly shows that Maliwal is fine while leaving Arvind Kejriwal's residence," the AAP leader said.

She also accused Ms Maliwal of colluding with the BJP to discredit the party during the general election.

The BJP, on the other hand, has criticised Mr Kejriwal for his silence and called him the "main criminal" due to his apparent inaction during the assault.

"From corruption to misconduct to disinformation, standard operating procedure of Aam Aadmi Party, it has become their idea and etiquette to indulge in this kind of modus operandi. This incident happened with Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on 13th May. At first, they (AAP) remained silent, then after that a little bit acceptance (about the incident) was done by them, after that brazen defence of the accused was done," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

"But they then changed their strategy and attacked the victim. Not just 'cheerharan' happened with 'Draupadi' but also character assassination," he added.