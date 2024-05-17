'She Hurled Abuses': Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Complains To Police Against Swati Maliwal

Bibhav Kumar said Swati Maliwal barged into Arvind Kejriwal's residence on May 13.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar on Friday filed a police complaint against AAP MP Swati Maliwal, alleging she breached the security of the Chief Minister's residence to gain unauthorised entry on May 13 and created a ruckus there, the party said.

It also said that when Mr Kumar tried to stop her she hurled abuses at him.

In his complaint filed via an e-mail to the Civil Lines Police Station SHO, Mr Kumar said now she is trying to falsely implicate him by alleging that he assaulted her at the chief minister's residence when she had gone to meet Kejriwal.

Mr Kumar has also sent a copy of his complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

In a statement, the AAP said Mr Kumar has said in his complaint that Ms Maliwal breached the security of the Chief Minister's residence, gained access forcibly and unauthorisedly, and created a ruckus there.

When Mr Kumar tried to stop her, she hurled abuses at him with the intent to physically assault him, according to the complaint.

Mr Kumar also said in the complaint that Ms Maliwal is now trying to falsely implicate him so as to create undue pressure on him.

Ms Maliwal has already filed an FIR against Mr Kumar alleging that he assaulted her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his official residence on May 13.

Mr Kumar in his complaint said Ms Maliwal barged into Kejriwal's residence on May 13 by telling security personnel that she was a Rajya Sabha MP.

"Despite requests by security officers to wait until he gets the details of her appointment verified, she forcibly entered the CM's residence despite the objections," Mr Kumar said in his complaint.

The complaint stated that she trespassed despite repeated objections by security personnel and CM office staff.

It was claimed in the complaint that at 9:22 am when Mr Kumar entered the main building of the CM's residence, he found Ms Maliwal sitting in the drawing room.

"Mr Kumar approached Maliwal and politely requested her to follow the proper procedure for meeting the chief minister. To this, Ms Maliwal started screaming and shouting at Kumar, and hurled abuses. She said: 'tumhari himmat kaise hui...ek MP ko rokne ki....tumhari aukat kya hai? (How dare you to stop an MP)'," the complaint stated.

Ms Maliwal ignored the requests and started walking from the drawing room towards the inner parts of the residence, Kumar said in his complaint.

Mr Kumar claimed that she intended to harm Mr Kejriwal and he strongly "objected". Ms Maliwal became angry and sat on a sofa and called the police control room. She started levelling false allegations, the complainant said.

Mr Kumar said that when he requested Maliwal to leave the CM's residence, she said "Main tujhe dekh lungi...main tujhe aese joothe case mei fasaungi ki tujhe zindagi bhar jail mei sadah dungi ....(I will trap you in a false case and you will spend your whole life in prison)".

He said he called security officers in the main building and they too requested her to leave. She left the premises at 9.35 am, the complaint said.

Mr Kumar has alleged that Maliwal trespassed, breached security of the CM's residence, prevented government officers from discharging their duty and assaulted him. Therefore, she is liable for action as per the law, he said.

Mr Kumar said, "You (SHO) are requested to take appropriate legal action against Maliwal. Since it is election time, all of this may have been done at the behest of the BJP and it is therefore, requested that her call records, chats and interactions with BJP leaders should also be investigated."

