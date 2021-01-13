The Girl On The Train Teaser: Parineeti Chopra Makes The Journey Of A Lifetime

Parineeti Chopra in a still from The Girl On The Train (courtesy YouTube)

The much awaited movie The Girl On The Train, starring Parineeti Chopra, is all set to release on OTT platform Netflix in February. The film was postponed several times because of the coronavirus induced lockdown and now, the makes have zeroed in on February 26 as the release date. Parineeti Chopra, who plays the titular protagonist in The Girl On The Train, shared the update along with a teaser of the movie and it looks intense. Thr Girl On The Train is a Hindi remake of Hollywood movie of the same name, based on the storyline of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller The Girl On The Train.

Parineeti Chopra has stepped into the shoes of Emily Blunt for the Hindi remake. The film's plot unfolds around an alcoholic divorcee, who has suffered abuse and gets embroiled in a murder mystery. The teaser is a montage of dramatic flashes, featuring a bruised Parineeti, who appears rather desperate to come out of the unfortunate situation she finds herself in - the bruise on her head is a constant reminder of her haunting past. The teaser ends with Parineeti Chopra sporting a straight face, which seems like the calm before a storm. And of course, the teaser has snippets of Parineeti being watchful and sneaky on a train, in sync with the title.

Watch the teaser of The Girl On The Train here:

The Girl On The Train's Hindi remake is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The Hollywood film, starring Emily Blunt as The Girl On The Train and produced by Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures, released in 2016 to much critical acclaim. Book Debruary 26 for Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train on Netflix.