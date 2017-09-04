Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu's Evening With Priyanka Chopra. See Pics

Highlights
- 'Priyanka spent the evening with Saab, Saira Baji,' Mr Farooqui tweeted
- 'Saab's health much better,' he added
- Priyanka is in India to reportedly decide the hero of her next film
Following the tweet, Priyanka posted a response saying: "It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love."
.@priyankachopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab's health much better. -FF pic.twitter.com/T9N5vDYp5I— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 4, 2017
Mr Farooqui had earlier operated from Dilip Kumar's profile to say that updates about the actor's health will be shared with evening tweets every day. This is what he posted today from Dilip Kumar's handle: "We spent a good time over lunch today. This picture was taken by me about 45 mins after lunch."
We spent a good time over lunch today. This picture was taken by me abt 45 mins after lunch. -FF (@faisalMouthshut) pic.twitter.com/BWBIeDxoov— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 4, 2017
It was only last month when Dilip Kumar's "mooh-bola beta - 'son' Shah Rukh Khan" dropped by the actor's residence. This is what Saira Banu had tweeted:
Message from Saira Banu: Sahab's mooh-bola beta-"son" @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening. pic.twitter.com/UHV8gzOB8v— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017
2/ @iamsrk visited Sahab this evening. Sahab's doing much better since return from the hospital. Shukar Allah. pic.twitter.com/V2njs5swDM— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017
Dilip Kumar has been in and out of Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for the past few years. In December last year, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the same hospital after complaining of swelling in right leg and experiencing fever.
Dilip Kumar, who received the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, is best known for his starring roles in films like Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.
In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is seems to be spoilt for choice - she reportedly has some 25 scripts to choose from. About her yet-unconfirmed film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, her mother Madhu Chopra told news agency PTI: "Priyanka has no time this year to do a Hindi film. If he is making it this year then Priyanka is definitely not doing it." Baywatch was her Hollywood debut and she has two other Hollywood films - Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake coming up.