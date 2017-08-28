Amitabh Bachchan Writes To Rajkummar Rao After Watching Bareilly Ki Barfi. So Sweet

Highlights
- "Thank you my dearest Amitabh Bachchan sir," tweeted Rajkummar
- "You've made my day," he added
- "Much regards and charan sparsh," he also tweeted
Amitabh Bachchan, in his letter to Rajkummar, which is written in Hindi, says that he's always admired Rajkummar Rao's work but he loved the 32-year-old actor's performance the most in new release Bareilly Ki Barfi.
When the legend sends you this handwritten note.. Thank you my dearest @SrBachchan sir. You've made my day. Much regards & charan sparsh pic.twitter.com/G7vSfv9nfU— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 28, 2017
Earlier in the day, Big B had tweeted to say: "Saw Bareilly Ki Barfi last night... a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances," to which Ayushmann replied this way:
T 2530 - Saw 'Bareilly ki Barfi' last night .. a delightful film and such competent and excellent performances .. !! pic.twitter.com/BKHqSIhgjy— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 28, 2017
Sir aapka dhanyawaad. Charan Sparsh— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 28, 2017
However, Big B is not the only star to have watched and loved Bareilly Ki Barfi. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Arjun Kapoor also had everything good to say about the film which released earlier this month. "Bareilly Ki Barfi is warm, funny and delightful. The performances are superb. Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments," Karan had tweeted while Kriti's co-star Sushant wrote: "Kriti Sanon is brilliant and it's her best performance."
#BareillyKiBarfi is warm,funny and delightful...the performances are superb!! ! Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments!- Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 16, 2017
#BareillyKiBarfi is a fun and honest film with super performances @ayushmannk@kritisanon@RajkummarRao@junochopra@Ashwinyiyer- Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 17, 2017
#BareillykiBarfi is such a pure &a complete entertainer.@kritisanon is brilliant & it's her best performance , @ayushmannk is honest (1/2)- Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 17, 2017
and @RajkummarRao ,take a bow man !! You fly :) I wish #bareilykibarfi team all the luck and congratulations once again !! (2/2)- Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 17, 2017
Enjoyed #BareillyKiBarfi sweet simple funny & super performances all da best @ayushmannk@kritisanon@RajkummarRao@junochopra@abhayrchopra- Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 16, 2017
Bareilly Ki Barfi has completed 10 days at the theatres and scored Rs 23.92 crore at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Bareilly Ki Barfi casts Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in a hilariously portrayed story of a love triangle.