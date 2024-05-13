Lok Sabha Election Updates: Voting Begins In 96 Seats In 10 States, Union Territories

New Delhi:
Elections 2024 Phase 4 Voting: More than 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed.
The fourth phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections begins today in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories. A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray in this phase.
Polling is being held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.
Voting is also taking place in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency and it is the first major election in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Voting is simultaneously be held in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 28 in Odisha in the fourth phase.
More than 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.92 lakh polling stations for the over 17.70 crore eligible voters in this round.
Prominent candidates in the fray are Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Giriraj Singh, TMC's firebrand leader Mohua Moitra and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan of TMC, Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila among others.
The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.
Here are the LIVE updates on Phase 4 Voting:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Asaduddin Owaisi
The four-time MP from Hyderabad, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, is contesting from his family stronghold Hyderabad, which was represented by his father Salahuddin Owaisi for two decades, from 1984-2004. While the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi have fielded Mohammad Waliullah Sameer and Gaddam Srinivas Yadav from the seat, Mr Owaisi's most-talked-about opponent is the BJP's Kompella Madhavi Latha.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Of the eight West Bengal seats going to polls in the third phase is Baharampur, the fort of Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. A five-time MP from the seat, Mr Chowdhury is known to hold considerable clout in the north Bengal constituency. This time, he is up against the BJP's Nirmal Kumar Saha and Trinamool's pick, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan.
Mahua Moitra
The firebrand Trinamool Congress leader, who was expelled as an MP last December in the cash-for-query case, is contesting again from West Bengal's Krishnanagar, which elected her in the 2019 election. The seat has been with the Trinamool Congress since 2009.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 4 Voting Updates: Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna casts his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur.
INDIA Alliance has fielded SP's Jyotsna Gond here. She faces BJP's sitting MP and candidate Arun Kumar Sagar & BSP's Dod Ram Verma.
Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote.
He faces contests from Danam Nagender and BRS' Theegulla Padma Rao.
Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Voting begins in 96 Lok Sabha seats across 9 states, Jammu and Kashmir in 4th phase.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mock polling underway at polling booth no. 245 at Vivekananda Girls High School of Ichhalabad of the Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency
Lok Sabha Election Phase 4 Voting Updates: Mock polling underway at polling booth no. 237 of Zila Parishad Boys High School, Kodangal of Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency
Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Mock poll starts at polling booth no 136 in Bhawanipatana Assembly Constituency and Kalahandi Lok Sabha Constituency.
Phase 4 Lok Sabha Election: Mock Poll underway at polling booth no.188 of the Indore Lok Sabha Constituency
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling preparations are underway at the Kadapa Constituency's Jayamahal Anganawadi Polling Booth No. 138 in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also cast his vote from the polling booth.
Congress's YS Sharmila from INDIA alliance, TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy from NDA, and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy are contesting elections from this seat.
YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy is the sitting MP from Kadapa.
Prominent candidates in the fray are:
- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
- Union minister Giriraj Singh, TMC's firebrand leader Mohua Moitra
- AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi
- Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan of TMC
- Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila
- The fourth phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place today in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories.
- A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray in this phase.
- Polling will be held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Voting will also take place in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
- More than 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.92 lakh polling stations for the over 17.70 crore eligible voters in this round.