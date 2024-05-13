Lok Sabha Election Updates: Voting Begins In 96 Seats In 10 States, Union Territories

Elections 2024 Phase 4 Voting: More than 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed.

The fourth phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections begins today in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories. A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

Polling is being held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting is also taking place in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency and it is the first major election in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Voting is simultaneously be held in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 28 in Odisha in the fourth phase.

More than 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.92 lakh polling stations for the over 17.70 crore eligible voters in this round.

Prominent candidates in the fray are Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Giriraj Singh, TMC's firebrand leader Mohua Moitra and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan of TMC, Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila among others.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

Here are the LIVE updates on Phase 4 Voting:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 13, 2024 07:17 (IST) Lok Sabha Phase 4: 476 Phase 4 Candidates Are Crorepatis, 668 Have Assets Under ₹ 10 Lakh

One notable aspect of this phase is the significant number of wealthy candidates. According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), approximately 28%, or 476 of the 1,717 candidates contesting in the phase, are crorepatis.







May 13, 2024 07:16 (IST) Lok Sabha Election Phase 4 Voting Updates: 4-Time MP, Expelled MP And Ex-Cricketer: Phase 4's Key Battles

Another 96 seats will go to the polls today as the Lok Sabha elections reach their halfway mark in terms of the number of phases - three stages of polling have been completed and three more will be left after today.



Another 96 seats will go to the polls today as the Lok Sabha elections reach their halfway mark in terms of the number of phases - three stages of polling have been completed and three more will be left after today. Read more

May 13, 2024 07:15 (IST) Asaduddin Owaisi

The four-time MP from Hyderabad, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, is contesting from his family stronghold Hyderabad, which was represented by his father Salahuddin Owaisi for two decades, from 1984-2004. While the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi have fielded Mohammad Waliullah Sameer and Gaddam Srinivas Yadav from the seat, Mr Owaisi's most-talked-about opponent is the BJP's Kompella Madhavi Latha.





May 13, 2024 07:14 (IST) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Of the eight West Bengal seats going to polls in the third phase is Baharampur, the fort of Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. A five-time MP from the seat, Mr Chowdhury is known to hold considerable clout in the north Bengal constituency. This time, he is up against the BJP's Nirmal Kumar Saha and Trinamool's pick, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan.



May 13, 2024 07:14 (IST) Mahua Moitra

The firebrand Trinamool Congress leader, who was expelled as an MP last December in the cash-for-query case, is contesting again from West Bengal's Krishnanagar, which elected her in the 2019 election. The seat has been with the Trinamool Congress since 2009.





May 13, 2024 07:13 (IST) Lok Sabha Election Phase 4 Voting Updates: | Akhilesh Yadav To Asaduddin Owaisi: Big Names Taking Poll Test In Phase 4

Here's a look at some of the big faces in this phase:

Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is back into the parliamentary election arena this time from Kannauj, a seat he represented for 12 years -- from 2000-2012.













May 13, 2024 07:11 (IST) Lok Sabha Election Phase 4 Voting Updates: Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna casts his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur.



INDIA Alliance has fielded SP's Jyotsna Gond here. She faces BJP's sitting MP and candidate Arun Kumar Sagar & BSP's Dod Ram Verma.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna casts his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur.



INDIA Alliance has fielded SP's Jyotsna Gond here. She faces BJP's sitting MP & candidate Arun Kumar Sagar & BSP's Dod Ram Verma. #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/fpFLtROJ11 - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024 07:10 (IST) Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote.



He faces contests from Danam Nagender and BRS' Theegulla Padma Rao.

#WATCH | Telangana: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy arrives at a polling booth here to cast his vote. He faces contests from Danam Nagender and BRS' Theegulla Padma Rao. #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/N0v9anwinZ - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024 07:04 (IST) Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Voting begins in 96 Lok Sabha seats across 9 states, Jammu and Kashmir in 4th phase.



May 13, 2024 06:52 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mock polling underway at polling booth no. 245 at Vivekananda Girls High School of Ichhalabad of the Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency

#WATCH | Bardhman, West Bengal: Mock polling underway at polling booth no. 245 at Vivekananda Girls High School of Ichhalabad of the Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency for #LokSabhaElections2024



BJP's Dilip Ghosh, AITC's Kirti Azad and Sukriti Ghoshal of CPI(M) are contesting from... pic.twitter.com/2uXWtUMa7y - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024 06:51 (IST) Lok Sabha Election Phase 4 Voting Updates: Mock polling underway at polling booth no. 237 of Zila Parishad Boys High School, Kodangal of Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

#WATCH | Mahabubnagar, Telangana: Mock polling underway at polling booth no. 237 of Zila Parishad Boys High School, Kodangal of Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency for the #LokSabhaElections2024



Congress' Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, BJP's DK Aruna and BRS' Manne Srinivas Reddy... pic.twitter.com/1TfOd7KDzb - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024 06:51 (IST) Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Mock poll starts at polling booth no 136 in Bhawanipatana Assembly Constituency and Kalahandi Lok Sabha Constituency.

#WATCH | Kalahandi, Odisha: Mock poll starts at polling booth no 136 in Bhawanipatana Assembly Constituency and Kalahandi Lok Sabha Constituency.



There are a total of 21 parliamentary constituencies and 147 assembly constituencies in the state. Voting will be held in 4... pic.twitter.com/gaXcqTgBNS - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024 06:50 (IST) Phase 4 Lok Sabha Election: Mock Poll underway at polling booth no.188 of the Indore Lok Sabha Constituency

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Mock Poll underway at polling booth no.188 of the Indore Loksabha Constituency for the #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/piPeTPtk6j - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024 06:49 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling preparations are underway at the Kadapa Constituency's Jayamahal Anganawadi Polling Booth No. 138 in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also cast his vote from the polling booth.

Congress's YS Sharmila from INDIA alliance, TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy from NDA, and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy are contesting elections from this seat.

YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy is the sitting MP from Kadapa.



#WATCH | Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh: Polling preparations are underway at the Kadapa Constituency's Jayamahal Anganawadi Polling Booth No. 138.



Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also cast his vote from the polling booth.



Congress's YS Sharmila from INDIA alliance, TDP's... pic.twitter.com/WJXUiXSXOT - ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024 06:33 (IST) 96 Lok Sabha, 203 Assembly Seats Voting Today In Phase 4 Polls

The fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election kicks off Monday morning with voting for 96 seats across 10 states and union territories, as well as voting for all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 28 of 147 in neighbouring Odisha.

The fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election kicks off Monday morning with voting for 96 seats across 10 states and union territories, as well as voting for all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 28 of 147 in neighbouring Odisha. Read more

May 13, 2024 06:31 (IST) Prominent candidates in the fray are: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Union minister Giriraj Singh, TMC's firebrand leader Mohua Moitra

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan of TMC

Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila