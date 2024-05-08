Lok Sabha Phase 4: 476 Phase 4 Candidates Are Crorepatis, 668 Have Assets Under Rs 10 Lakh

One notable aspect of this phase is the significant number of wealthy candidates (Representational)

The fourth phase of India's Lok Sabha elections is set to be held on May 13 with voters across 96 constituencies in 10 states casting their ballots. This phase will witness voters in all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 constituencies in Telangana along with other states, participating in the electoral process. The build-up to this phase has been intense, with political rallies and campaigns in full swing.

One notable aspect of this phase is the significant number of wealthy candidates. According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), approximately 28%, or 476 of the 1,717 candidates contesting in the phase, are crorepatis.

Share Of Wealth Among Candidates

The financial profiles of the candidates in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections reveal a huge disparity in wealth distribution. Of the 1,717 candidates, about 12%, or 205 hopefuls, possess assets worth Rs 5 crore and above, showcasing a substantial financial might. Conversely, around 37% have assets worth less than Rs 10 lakh, indicating a more modest financial standing.

Further analysis shows that 133 or 8% of candidates have assets ranging between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, while 18%, or 310 candidates, have a net worth between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore. Additionally, 25%, or 424 candidates, own assets valued between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

State-Wise Crorepati Candidates

The distribution of wealth among the candidates in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections varies significantly across states. Telangana's 109 of the 524 candidates are crorepatis, while 128 of Andhra Pradesh's 450 candidates are crorepatis.

Maharashtra, with 296 candidates, contributes 80 crorepatis to the mix. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh also have notable numbers of wealthy candidates, with 53, 21, and 22 crorepatis, respectively. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha have fewer crorepati candidates relative to their total candidate counts.

Party-Wise Crorepati Candidates

In this fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the distribution of crorepati candidates across various parties is as follows:

At 809, most candidates contesting this phase are Independents. Of them, 122 are crorepatis. The BJP comes a close second, with 70 candidates - 65 of them are crorepatis. The Congress has 61 candidates and 56 are crorepatis, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party whose 27 of the 92 candidates are crorepatis.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Telugu Desam Party, and Samajwadi Party also present notable numbers of crorepati candidates. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Biju Janata Dal, and Shiv Sena have fielded fewer candidates, all of whom are crorepatis.

Candidates With Highest And Lowest Assets

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is the richest candidate in this phase, with assets exceeding Rs 5,700 crore. He is closely followed by Konda Vishwehwar Reddy of the BJP from Telangana, with assets worth Rs 4,568 crore, and Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy of the TDP with assets valued at Rs 716 crore.

In stark contrast are candidates with significantly lower assets. Katta Anand Babu, contesting from the Bapatla (SC) constituency, has declared assets of just Rs 7, making him one of the poorest candidates in this phase.

Similarly, Santosh Ubale, vying for Maharashtra's Maval seat, has declared assets of Rs 83, and Bhor Vikas Rohidas has disclosed assets of Rs 90, representing the more financially modest participants in this election.