Parliament Live Updates: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2024, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, for passing. The bill will be tabled after the Question Hour today for consideration and passing. An eight-hour discussion on the bill, subject to an increase, is scheduled.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have asked their Members of Parliament to ensure their presence in the House.
Here are the Live Updates on the Parliament Budget Session:
Decision On Waqf (Amendment) Bill Will Decide "Who Is A Secular Party": Kapil Sibal
#WATCH | Delhi: Waqf Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha today— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says "...It will be decided today who is a secular party in this country. There are elections in Bihar, if JDU votes in favour of the Bill, they will lose the elections. It is… pic.twitter.com/F5YnPRmzYh
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi Wears Black To Parliament In A Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi arrives at the Parliament wearing black attire to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, which will be introduced in Lok Sabha today pic.twitter.com/5UdDhZedtH— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
"Historic Day": Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of Introducing Waqf (Amendment) Bill In Lok Sabha
Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju is set to introduce Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha today. Calling it a "historic day", Mr Rijiju said the bill is being introduced in the interest of the country and those opposing it are doing so for political reasons.
"Today is a historic day and today the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha and this bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. I will present the facts in the House. And I also want that if someone opposes, they should oppose on the basis of logic and we will also answer them. Because when we are bringing such a bill, we have come after a lot of thought and preparation...," he said.
Meeting Of Congress Lok Sabha Members In Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi
Janasena Extends Support To Waqf (Amendment) Bill
Janasena, an ally of NDA (National Democratic Alliance), extends support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The party believes the amendment will benefit the Muslim community. In this regard, party president Pawan Kalyan has issued directives to Jana Sena MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to participate in the voting and support the bill.
వక్ఫ్ సవరణ బిల్లుకు జనసేన మద్దతు pic.twitter.com/2ekHPa2YuZ— JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) April 1, 2025
Waqf (Amendment) Bill Being Brought To "Interfere" In Internal Affairs Of A Religion: Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan
#WATCH | Delhi: Waqf Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha today.— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025
Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan says "It is the prerogative of the government to bring any bill or amendment bill and they can bring this bill but this bill is being brought with a view to interfere in… pic.twitter.com/DkyneGWVMQ
'Amendments Made In Waqf Bill Are Dictatorial, Unconstitutional': Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal Yadav
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav reiterated his party's opposition to the proposed amendments to the Waqf Bill, describing them as "dictatorial" and "unconstitutional".
"Our party has been opposing this bill from the beginning. The amendments made in the bill are dictatorial and unconstitutional...They are in the majority, and they will get it passed somehow, but we want to have discussions so that the country should know what they are doing," he told ANI.
Mr Yadav further added that, "Article 26 states that minorities shall have the right to manage their religious affairs independently, without any interference."
"Those Opposing Waqf Bill Are Not Muslims": Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Slams Opposition
Attacking the opposition for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams said that the poor Muslims have hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that it is "70 saal Vs Modi Karyakal" (PM Modi term). Speaking to news agency ANI, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman said that the PM Modi-led central government has decided to bring the poor Muslims into the mainstream.
"Poor Muslims have hopes from PM Modi, and that is why we have named this amendment bill as 'Ummeed'. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is the ray of hope... PM Modi's government has decided that they will bring the poor Muslims into the mainstream. It is '70 saal Vs Modi Karyakal'," Mr Shams said.
Lok Sabha Set For Marathon Waqf Bill Debate. How Numbers Stack Up
The numbers appear to give an advantage to the ruling BJP. The party has 240 MPs, and its key allies TDP and JDU have 16 and 12 MPs, respectively. With other allies, the NDA is expected to score 295 votes, comfortably past the majority mark of 272. The Congress and its allies have around 234 votes.
"Not Acceptable, Will Always Oppose It": Omar Abdullah On Waqf Bill
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is not acceptable to him and he will always oppose it.
"Waqf Amendment Bill is not acceptable to me, and I will always oppose it," said the Chief Minister while talking to media persons on the sidelines of an official function here after inaugurating the free bus service for women.
All About Waqf Amendment Bill
The Waqf Amendment Bill proposes several changes to laws governing central and state boards, which decide how Muslim charitable properties are administered. The bill had been first tabled in the Lower House in August last year, after which it was sent to a joint parliamentary committee for scrutiny. The JPC submitted its report in February.
Eventually, 66 changes were proposed, of which all 44 from the opposition were rejected while the 23 from BJP and allied parties were accepted. After a vote, 14 of the 23 were cleared.
The JPC had 16 MPs from the BJP and allied parties, and 10 from the opposition.
The original draft of the Waqf Amendment Bill had proposed 44 changes.
These included nominating non-Muslim and (at least two) women members to each Waqf board, as well as a Union Minister, three MPs and persons of 'national repute'. There was also a proposal to limit donations from Muslims practicing their religion for at least five years.
The proposals were fiercely criticised by the opposition; senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said it amounted to a "direct attack on the freedom of religion".
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the DMK's Kanimozhi also spoke out, arguing the bill violated multiple sections of the Constitution, including Article 15 (the right to practice a religion of one's choice) and Article 30 (the right to minority communities to establish and administer educational institutions).
Waqf (Amendment) Bill Timeline
August 8, 2024: Bill introduced in Lok Sabha
August 9, 2024: Bill referred to 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)
August 22, 2024: JPC holds first meet
November 28, 2024: JPC tenure extended
February 13, 2025: JPC report tabled in parliament
February 13, 2025: Amendments proposed by JPC
February 27, 2025: Cabinet clears amendments