Parliament Live Updates: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2024, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, for passing. The bill will be tabled after the Question Hour today for consideration and passing. An eight-hour discussion on the bill, subject to an increase, is scheduled.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have asked their Members of Parliament to ensure their presence in the House.

Here are the Live Updates on the Parliament Budget Session: