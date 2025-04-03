How BJP Brought Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar On Board For Waqf Bill

The decision of secular parties like Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United to support the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill has raised eyebrows in political circles. But at the bottom of it was BJP's efforts to secure support on contentious issues from coalition partners, sources said.

Traditionally, the TDP and the JD(U) - heavily dependent on Muslim support -- have taken a stance at variance from the BJP on issues concerning Muslims, especially on matters like the Uniform Civil Code. But behind-the-scenes discussions have led the BJP to convince these parties to support the bill, sources said.

Before introducing the bill in August, senior ministers had informed the TDP and JD(U) leadership about its importance. They also consulted leaders from allies Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti and Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal, explaining its necessity and emphasizing that it aimed to protect Muslim interests and ensure women's rights, rather than polarise communities as the Opposition alleged.

Although the allies agreed with the broad outline, they had concerns about certain provisions, particularly regarding the impact on existing Waqf properties and encroachment on state governments' rights.

Subsequently, the bill was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which accepted 14 amendments that included significant suggestions from the JD(U) and TDP.

The JD(U) emphasised that the new law should not be applied retrospectively to avoid interference with existing mosques, shrines, or other Muslim religious sites.

They also insisted on consulting states regarding decisions on Waqf land, as land is a state subject. The TDP advocated for maintaining states' autonomy and suggested appointing senior officials above the collector level for dispute resolution and extending the timeline for uploading Waqf-related documents on the portal.

The revised bill incorporated these suggestions, leading to its approval by the cabinet.

Leaders of the JD(U) and TDP have expressed their support for the bill, highlighting its alignment with Muslim women's and marginalized communities' interests. The LJP and RLD have also backed the bill.

Before the bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah met JD(U) leaders Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha at Parliament House, informing them that the party's suggestions had been incorporated into the bill.

During the Lok Sabha debate, Lallan Singh strongly supported the bill, dismissing concerns that it was against Muslim interests. He highlighted the steps taken by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the welfare of Muslims, referencing them multiple times in light of the upcoming Bihar elections.

Similarly, TDP's KP Tenneti emphasised that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had made several decisions benefiting Muslims.

The TDP supported the bill, focusing on the interests of Muslim women, youth, and marginalised communities. Other BJP allies, including LJP, Hindustan Awam Morcha, and the RLD, also aligned with this stance.

Taking allies on board on the bill reflects the continuity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership style from his second to third term, sources have said.