'US Tariffs Will Hurt Andhra Aqua Farmers, We Will Help Them': Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh is exploring options to ensure the fallout of the US imposing 25 per cent tariffs on India does not affect the state's aqua farmers, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.

Addressing farmers for the first time since US President Donald Trump announced the tariff hike, Mr Naidu in his first comment on the US tariff hike said the state government is supporting aqua farmers by giving them electricity at 1.50 paise per unit.

"The increase in tariffs in America will burden the aqua farmers in the state," he said. "We have taken note of the matter and we will discuss it with farmers in a day or two. Then we will make an action plan."

The chief minister said fishermen were given Rs 10,000 earlier.

"But now we will give Rs 20,000 each. We have given financial aid to 1.30 lakh people under the Matsyakarula Sevalo," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said the welfare of farmers, small industries and young people remains the government's "top priority" as the country stays on track to become the world's third-largest economy.

At an event in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, the prime minister reaffirmed the resilience of the Indian economy amid turbulence triggered by the US tariff hike, saying India must remain vigilant about its economic interests and adopt "swadeshi (indigenous)" products.

"There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world and this is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned," PM Modi said.

Apart from the tariffs, Mr Trump announced a penalty on India for buying Russian oil.