Chief Ministers Hold Over Rs 1,600 Crore In Assets, Chandrababu Naidu Leads With Rs 931 Crore: Report

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is the richest CM in India, with declared assets exceeding Rs 931 crore, according to a report by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW).



The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief's wealth includes over Rs 810 crore in movable assets and over Rs 121 crore in immovable property, according to the analysis based on self-sworn affidavits filed by 30 current chief ministers from 27 state assemblies and three Union Territories. The report draws on data declared before their most recent elections. At present, Manipur is under President's Rule.



According to the findings, the 30 chief ministers together hold assets worth Rs 1,632 crore, with an average of Rs 54.42 crore per chief minister. Two chief ministers (7%) are billionaires in rupee terms.



Second on the list is Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has declared assets worth over Rs 332 crore. His portfolio is almost evenly split between movable assets of Rs 165 crore and immovable assets of Rs 167 crore.



Next on the list is Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka from the Congress, with assets totalling Rs 51 crore, including Rs 21 crore in movable assets and Rs 30 crore in immovable property.



Mamata Banerjee The CM With Least Assets



On the opposite end of the spectrum is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). With declared assets of just Rs 15.38 lakh and no immovable property, she is the least wealthy chief minister in the country.



Among the other chief ministers with the lowest declared assets are Omar Abdullah of Jammu & Kashmir, who has assets worth Rs 55.24 lakh entirely in movable form, and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, who has declared total assets of Rs 1.18 crore, including Rs 31.8 lakh in movable assets and Rs 86.95 lakh in immovable assets.



Criminal Cases Against Chief Ministers



The ADR analysis also highlights the criminal charges various chief ministers face. Of the 30 chief ministers, 12 (40%) have declared criminal cases against themselves. Then, there are 10 chief ministers (33%) who face serious criminal charges, including cases related to attempted murder, kidnapping, bribery and criminal intimidation.



Chief Ministers With High Liabilities



Liabilities also form a significant part of the declarations, with 11 chief ministers reporting dues of Rs 1 crore or more. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tops the list with liabilities exceeding Rs 180 crore. Karnataka's Siddaramaiah follows with liabilities of over Rs 23 crore. Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu has declared liabilities of more than Rs 10 crore.